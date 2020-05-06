Texas 4-H Roundup, considered the pinnacle event for all of Texas 4-H members that attracts thousands of youth to Texas A&M University in College Station each June, has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Texas A&M University recently announced that all summer sessions will be held online and canceled all youth campus activities. Subsequently, Texas 4-H Roundup organizers have decided to cancel this year’s event, which has been held on the Texas A&M campus since 1946. Texas 4-H has more than 46,000 members.
“COVID-19 has been an infamous component for us as we make decisions about spring and summer events,” Montza Williams, 4-H program director for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, said in a letter to parents April 7. “We have tried to be extra cautious when making decisions about the unknown and people’s health. Since the onset, we have watched the virus continue to spread and infect a multitude of Texans and other Americans.”
Protecting the health and well-being of 4-H youth, parents and those helping make Roundup a signature event was paramount in the decision, Williams said.
“I and the Texas 4-H faculty, along with AgriLife Extension administrators, have studied alternatives, but we decided that postponing the event was not a feasible option given the current information available to us,” Williams said.
He said administrators will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and listen to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Greg Abbott and the federal government while decisions are made about future Texas 4-H Youth Development programs.
“I know the decisions we make will not make everyone happy, but know that we are working to make the best decisions we can while keeping you and the community at large in our focus,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.