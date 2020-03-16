Rancher Joe Prud'homme, owner of 7P Ranch in East Texas, faced many tough decisions related to his beef cattle operation over almost five decades.
But in that time, he has stayed in touch with Texas A&M Agri-Life Research scientists and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service specialists in Overton regarding the latest science related to raising cattle.
"I don't make any major decisions without checking with AgriLife," he said. "We're so fortunate to be able to pick up a phone and call one of their experts to run something by them and get good, solid information. They are a godsend to us, and I tell young producers they're crazy if they don't contact them when it comes to planning and decision making."
Prud'homme said his operation relies on sound scientific information from experts at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Overton. Whether going over fertilizer or ryegrass options for cool-season forage, his operation's breeding program or stocking rates for pairs, he said AgriLife's value as a resource is immeasurable.
"No single producer could pay for the services AgriLife provides," he said. "That's why they are there. That's why Extension was created. But to have scientists and experts who are focused on the various aspects of agriculture at your beck and call, and in my case cattle production, is priceless for a producer."
Recognition for
collaborative efforts
The Soil-Forage-Beef Team, a collaboration of AgriLife Research and AgriLife Extension experts, recently was awarded the 2019 Build East Texas Award for excellence in research and extension. The award celebrates the collaborative work that has benefited Prud'homme and countless ranchers around East Texas, the state and nation.
The team includes five AgriLife scientists at the AgriLife center in Overton who have impacted the sustainability and profitability of forage and beef production in East Texas: Monte Rouquette, AgriLife Research forage physiologist; Gerald Smith, AgriLife Research plant breeder; Anil Somenahally, AgriLife Research soil microbiologist; Vanessa Corriher-Olson, AgriLife Extension forage specialist; and Jason Banta, AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist.
The purpose of the Build East Texas program is to improve agricultural income of East Texas residents. For example, it encourages the adoption and application of the newest technology and developing marketing systems. The program also works with area agribusinesses, develops local leadership and strives to beautify and best utilize East Texas' natural resources.
The award recognized the team's contributions aiding producers in a broad range of endeavors, including soil fertility, forage production, stocking rates and other management strategies for cow/calf operations.
The researchers and specialists continue long-term work regarding cattle stocking rates with numerous forage production regimens unique to the U.S. Consequently, the team is credited with discovery of a disease-resistant legume forage species. As a result, the discovery led to the introduction of new forage cultivars adapted to East Texas.
Cooperative mission made for impact
Charles Long, director at the AgriLife center in Overton, said the team's collaboration between research and extension also has enhanced the efficiency, profitability and sustainability of forage-based cattle operations in East Texas and the nation.
"I think this is a great example of the rationale behind putting research and extension in centers around the state," Long said. "Not only is it a great collaboration that benefits our scientists and specialists, but ultimately the work they do benefits the public."
Rouquette said having Agri-Life Research and AgriLife Extension scientists in relatable disciplines housed together gives the statewide AgriLife centers an edge when it comes to producing scientific results through applied science. Those results help improve scientific discovery and application in the field and provide stakeholders an invaluable pool of expertise.
"The interplay between Agri-Life Research and AgriLife Extension at this center has always been for the benefit of stakeholders and agents," he said. "We have the opportunity for staff to go down the hall and talk to a specialist about nutrition or forage as it relates to cattle physiology or clover cover crops and the soil microbiome with multi-disciplined scientists. And, to have that cooperative effort available to stakeholders in the region … that is the essence of the land-grant mission and the best example of what AgriLife is all about."
The Soil-Forage-Beef Team members (from left), Gerald Smith, Ph.D, AgriLife Research plant breeder; Vanessa Corriher-Olson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension forage specialist; Anil Somenahally, Ph.D., AgriLife Research soil microbiologist and Monte Rouquette, Ph.D., AgriLife Research forage physiologist. Jason Banta, AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist, is not pictured.
