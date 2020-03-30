Successful beef cattle producers are, first, proficient grass managers. They are quick to say they are primarily grass farmers and cattle are one of the management tools. Productive pastures require proper forage species selection and effective grass management which were discussed by Jamie Foster of Texas A&M AgriLife Research in a webinar last November. Most of the information in this article was taken from Foster's presentation and deals specifically with grass species selection.
The two key factors in pasture utilization and livestock production are forage production and grazing management. Success in forage production depends on stocking method, pasture forage species, soil fertility and environment. In establishing a new pasture, select a forage species that is adapted to the ranch climate and soils. The better adapted a species is, the fewer inputs and less management required to maintain the forage.
Climate and soil
Climate primarily relates to average annual rainfall and temperature. The amount of annual rainfall is important as well as the distribution. For instance, if a warm-season forage is planted and most of the rain occurs during the winter, establishment probably will not occur. Average annual precipitation maps for Texas are found on the web and show that it varies from above 54 inches in the southeast corner of the state to under 14 inches in the southwestern end.
Temperature also effects forage establishment and there is a considerable variance across the state. January is considered the coldest month of the year and a map of average temperature for that month in Texas is also found on the web. It shows temperatures above 60 degrees Fahrenheit in South Texas and below 38 degrees in the northern Panhandle. USDA maps hardiness zones based on minimum average temperatures and Texas has Zones 10 to 6. These zones are used as a guide to identify the species of forages as well as landscape plants and trees that will survive in the different areas of the state.
Vegetation areas, based on climate and soils, have been defined and mapped for Texas and are listed in Table 1. Different types of plants occur across the areas. For instance, plants found in the Piney Woods are totally different from those on the Edwards Plateau.
Soil factors that affect plant growth include texture, pH and depth. Texture determines soil porosity and influences water infiltration, moisture holding capacity and fertility. Clay soil particles are very small with minimal pore space which slows water infiltration. Once water enters a clay soil, it is held tightly. Sand has large particles with large pore spaces. Water readily infiltrates sand but is not retained for long periods. Nutrients also leach through soils with low moisture holding capacity which makes them less fertile. Soil pH affects nutrient availability to plants. Soil depth also is important for plant production. Soil one foot deep over a hardpan has only 35 percent of its productive capability. In comparison, a soil 6 feet deep has 100 percent of its production capacity.
Soil types are obtained from the NRCS Web Soil Survey at websoilsurvey.sc.egov.usda.gov/App/HomePage.htm. On the home page, click the green button that says, "Start WSS." On the left side of the next screen, you either can enter your ranch address or your state and county. When the map appears, either click on the icon labeled "AOI" with the shape of a rectangle or the one with a polygon. This allows you to delineate your property. Once the property is identified, click on the "soil map" icon to view a soils map of your property along with a description of the soil types. Help on using the web soil survey is available at NRCS offices.
Narrow your options
Once climate and soil of the property is understood, it is time to narrow the forage species options. The first choice is whether native species or introduced are planted. Both types have advantages and disadvantages and the choice should depend on ranch goals. If a balance of livestock and wildlife is a priority, consider native species. Make sure that the species is native to your area. If maximizing forage production is the priority, consider introduced plant species. Be aware, however, that introduced forage species may require irrigation and fertilizer.
In which season does the ranch have a forage deficit? Warm-season forages are planted in the spring and grow during summer. Cool-season forages are planted in the fall and grow through winter into spring. Warm-season grasses are typical of southern pastures, so a cool season forage may be the best choice so that year-round grazing is established.
Another option is annual versus perennial. Again, there are pros and cons to each of them. Annuals establish rapidly and are highly productive for only one season. In addition, they are ready for grazing sooner after planting than perennials. Cattle toxicity can occur with some annuals, but risks are mitigated with certain management practices.
"When small grains are the winter annual, grass tetany, ergot poisoning or nitrate poisoning are sometimes a problem. Small grains include cereal rye, wheat, triticale, oats and barley," said Dr. Chris Clark, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. "Prevention of grass tetany is achieved by supplementing high magnesium mineral mixes when cattle are grazing lush green grass in the spring. Risk of ergot poisoning is reduced by grazing small grains before seed head formation."
"Nitrate poisoning occurs when animals graze plants that have accumulated high levels of nitrate," Clark said. "Plants subject to nitrate accumulations include cereal rye, oats, wheat, rape, Sudangrass and alfalfa. Numerous weeds such as pigweed, Canada thistle, lamb's quarter and Johnson grass can also accumulate nitrates. Accumulations usually result from applications of high rates of nitrogen or drought. Producers should consider testing high-risk plants for nitrate levels, particularly when they are in early growth stages or stressed by poor growing conditions."
Warm season annuals such as sorghum, sorghum-Sudangrass and Sudangrass sometimes are used to provide forage during the heat of mid to late summer. Sorghum and related species can cause prussic acid poisoning, but it is prevented with appropriate management practices as listed in Table 2.
Perennials are termed permanent pasture because the plants persist year-after-year once established. They take longer to establish than annuals.
When planning a pasture, the producer must decide whether to plant a grass, forb or a mixture of the two. Forbs are broad-leaf plants and as forages, they are normally some type of legume such as clovers. Type of livestock that will graze the forage should influence the decision. For instance, horses should not graze kleingrass because it damages their liver. Grass, without forbs, is not the best choice for sheep and goats because they prefer forbs.
Specific grass species options
Bermuda grass is an introduced warm-season perennial grass option, found almost anywhere in the state. A disadvantage of this species is that it requires the greatest amount of nitrogen fertilizer than any other grass in our area. Bermuda grass is established either by seeding or sprigging. Bermuda grass seed is usually sold as a blend. Jiggs variety of Bermuda grass has been very popular; however, it is susceptible to leaf disease. Tifton 85 produces better yields, is more drought tolerant and has greater nutrient value than Coastal.
Bahiagrass, also an introduced warm-season perennial grass, grows well east of Austin. It is most productive on sandy soil with pH 5.5 to 6.5. Bahiagrass requires less fertilizer than Bermuda grass with a longer growing season.
Introduced old world bluestems are found statewide, but they are ecotype dependent. They are extremely drought hardy and cold tolerant. Several ecotypes such as Angleton, KR and Kleberg's are very invasive. Old world bluestems are established by seeding.
The primary Texas native WS perennial grasses in our area are big bluestem, little bluestem, Indiangrass and switchgrass. Occurrence of native species depends on how well the pasture is managed. If seeding new native grass pasture, a blend of species is recommended. Native grass seed are sold by region due to ecotype differences. An ecotype is a distinct form of a plant occupying a particular habitat.
Previously, there was not an introduced cool-season perennial grass option that could survive the hot summers in Texas. Chisholm summer dormant tall fescue from Warner Brothers Seed Company can now fill that gap.
Pasture establishment is expensive, so it is important to select the right species, variety or ecotype.
Photo by Robert Fears
bull in pasture - Annual ryegrass is commonly planted for winter pasture in our area.
Photo by Robert Fears
field - Common native grasses are big bluestem, little bluestem, Indiangrass and switch grass.
Photo by Robert Fears
hay bale - Coastal Bermudagrass is a common introduce warm-season perennial.
Photo by Robert Fears
Sorghum - Sorghum, sorghum-Sudangrass and Sudangrass are sometimes used for mid to late summer pasture.
