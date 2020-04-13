I am writing this from the Land & Livestock Post's South College Station office, aka, my formal dining room/kids' playroom/only room in the house with a desk and computer. This is day five of working from home, and I have found there are several pros and cons to working remotely.
First of all, the dress code is much more lax here at the home office. Shoes and a shirt are encouraged, but not required. But, I have to admit, after the first day, I started getting dressed every day. I didn't go all-out and wear slacks and a tie or anything, but I would be granted admittance into any convenience store which I figure is decent enough. Besides, my wife is working from home too, and it just wouldn't be fair to her if she wasn't able to get any work done due to my physique distracting her every time I got up for a drink of water.
Second, there are a lot more snacks at this office. This is good and bad. It is good because I like snacks. It is bad because, well, I like snacks. If this goes on much longer the aforementioned dress code may have to be changed to allow only pants with elastic waistbands.
There are a number of other things I love about working from home. I get to be with my family all day, I have a window in my new office, I don't have to fight traffic or drive anywhere. But there are drawbacks too. For instance, I am with my family all day, the window in my office lets me see how gorgeous it is outside while I am stuck inside, and I feel like I haven't gotten to go anywhere in weeks, even though it's only been a few days.
I'm not going to delve any deeper into the bad. I am just trying to focus on the good parts of what is an otherwise bad situation. We all will get past this. Hopefully by the time you are reading this we are through the tunnel or at least can see the light.
For the people who provide food and fiber for our nation and the world, this crisis has put into perspective how important they are to our society. The word essential has been thrown around a lot during all this, and all it takes is one trip to the grocery store these days to figure out what truly is essential. While the workers in these stores toil day in and out to ensure that we have food on our plates, I will continue to do my small part in getting out the news and information about the ag industry.
Hope you enjoy this issue, stay safe -- and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds -- often.
'Til next time,
For more information about content or advertising, contact Jesse Wright at jesse.wright@theeagle.com.
