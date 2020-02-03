In the last issue I touched slightly on getting checked for ticks. Growing up, modesty was not really an option after playing outside all day. I have a mole on the back of my leg that has been tugged at more times than I can remember. Since it's on the back of my leg, I never really have gotten a good look at it, but I assume it is very tick-like.
I recently heard a story that involved some of my relatives and their clever way of using ticks to get what they wanted. This was back in the days before television was commonplace, and they all lived way out in the country. On a hot summer day, they would beg their mother to let them swim in the tank. The tank is still there to this day, and it is a nasty one -- muddy and murky with a film of green on the top. Their mother would forbid them from swimming in it, as she should have. The kids then took it upon themselves to go into the cedars, find a shady spot and wait for the ticks. Once they were good and covered, they would run back to the house, hollering and screaming that they were covered in ticks. The tank quickly changed from forbidden to mandatory, as their mother instructed them all to get in the tank and get the ticks off.
This is one of the few cases I've ever heard of where ticks helped solve a problem. Whether the end justified the means is debatable, but it may go down as the most help ticks have ever contributed to any cause.
Chances are, you have ticks in your herd, or on your place. In our cover story, we take a look at the different types of ticks, and what makes them, well, tick.
In this issue we also have news and information from around the ag industry as well as the latest on upcoming sales and events.
Hope you enjoy it and as always, thanks for reading.
'Til next time,
