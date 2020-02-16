Bovine trichomoniasis or trich is a venereal disease of cattle and is not easily diagnosed. It is caused by the protozoan Tritrichomonas foetus and affects cattle through reduced conception rates, abortions and extended calving seasons.
"In my time as a veterinarian, I have never seen a disease that brings devastation to a cow-calf producer like trichomoniasis," said Dr. John Davidson of Boehringer Ingelhelm. "It takes experience with trich and its devasting losses before some producers realize the value of prevention."
Economic impact
To better understand the significance of trichomoniasis in Texas, Dr. Tom Hairgrove and David Anderson, an economist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, modeled its economic impacts. U.S. Department of Agriculture data indicated that there were about 150,000 cow-calf operations in Texas. Hairgrove and Anderson estimated an average 85 percent weaning rate on 80 percent of the cattle and 73 percent weaning rate on the remaining 20 percent impacted by trich. A 90-day calving interval was used in the calculations.
Results of the modeled data showed annual calf-loss potential in Texas at approximately 96,000 head or about 2.5% of the herd. At 2013 cattle prices, this loss translated into a $95 million revenue reduction. Because of trich, there were 96,000 fewer calves finished at the feedlot for a revenue loss of $56 million. Large feedlot capacity averages around 96,000 head, so trich can have a major impact on feeder calf supply. When feedlots receive fewer cattle so do the packing plants; therefore, the entire supply chain is affected negatively by trich.
A representative ranch analysis was completed by Hairgrove and Anderson on a cow-calf operation with 335 cows. The ranch normally has 85 percent weaning rate, but it was reduced by trich to 73 percent. This weaning rate reduction had a significant impact on ranch economics with a decline of 9 percent in revenue and net cash farm income was reduced by 81 percent.
Methods of transmission
To reduce economic losses from trich, methods of transmission must be understood.
"Tritrichomonas foetus lives on the surface of the penis and prepuce of the bull and in the reproductive tract of the cow," Hairgrove said. "Trich prefers a reduced oxygen environment, and it multiplies in the small folds of tissue on the bull's penis. Use of young bulls is part of a disease management strategy because older bulls have more numerous and deeper folds making them more easily infected."
"Transmission of the disease occurs during natural breeding. A bull can infect a cow and a cow can infect a bull," continued Hairgrove. "However, most infected cows eventually clear the infection. Once a bull is infected, it remains so for life. Therefore, most control programs focus primarily on the detection and elimination of infected bulls."
Prevention
"Do not move a bull from one breeding group to another or even allow him to enter a breeding pasture without a negative trich test," Davidson stressed. "Producers should have the ability to identify which bulls are in each pasture and ultimately know each bull's disease status before and after breeding. If one bull tests positive for trich, it is vital to test all the other bulls.
"Current diagnostic methods will detect most, but not all, infected bulls with a single test. Because of this fact, some states encourage three negative tests one week apart to classify a bull disease-free."
"Biosecurity is important for maintaining trich-free herds. First, maintain good perimeter fences," said Ron Gill of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. "They are the first line of defense against introduction of trich into your herd and as a result, good fences create good neighbors. Not only do they help keep trich out of your herd, but they also help prevent your cattle from introducing it into the neighbors' herds."
An additional biosecurity measure is to isolate replacement cows from the existing herd during the first breeding season. If any new cows are shedding the trich pathogen, isolation will help contain it to that particular herd.
The general recommendation for avoiding abortions in the past has been to buy either open cows or short bred females. It was thought that abortions, due to the trich pathogen, will occur within 150 days after breeding, but there are documented cases of trich-exposed females losing calves after that time period. So, buying cows that are more than 150 days pregnant may not prevent abortions. Open cows pose less risk of pathogen transmission after at least 90 days of sexual rest.
Management practices that help prevent trich, include keeping the bull battery as young as possible. Young bulls have fewer folds of tissue on their penises which reduces environment for the trich pathogen. Buy only virgin bulls and heifers because they have not had an opportunity to become infected.
"Since trich can go undetected in continuous breeding herds, implement a defined breeding season," Gill said. "As previously mentioned, identify herd sires and record the breeding group of each bull which makes it easier to trace the presence of trich. Consider keeping bulls in the same groups for several breeding seasons to contain any possible trich infections to a smaller group of animals.
In addition, consider using small sire groups with the appropriate number of cows rather than large sire groups to avoid infecting a large number of bulls in a single breeding season. If cows are run in large herds with multiple sires, it is important to test bulls following the breeding season and again before the next breeding season. Artificial insemination offers another method to avoid introducing trich into the herd."
If it is not possible to utilize biosecurity measures or the listed management practices, vaccinating the cow herd can help mitigate economic losses. Currently there is one available vaccine that reduces shedding of the trich-causing organism and helps reduce spread of infection throughout the herd. Trade name of the vaccine is Trichguard and it is manufactured and sold by Boehringer Ingelheim.
Dr. Doug Ensley of Boehringer Ingelheim, recommends vaccinating trich-positive cows for two years, since a small percentage may not completely shed the protozoa within the first year. Read and follow the product label.
Davidison recommends working with your veterinarian to develop management practices and a vaccination regimen tailored to your operation. "Don't let one trich-infected animal take down your whole herd," he said. "Avoid complacency with this expensive venereal disease and take proactive steps to prevent it."
Photo by Robert Fears
Good fences make good neighbors.
Photo by Robert Fears
Low calving percentages is one of the indications of trich.
Photo by Robert Fears
Introduction of trich into the herd can be prevented by buying virgin heifers and bulls.
Photo by Robert Fears
Once a bull is infected with trich, it remains so for life.
