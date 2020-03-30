My oldest child turns 13 this year. It is hard to fathom that I will have a teenager. It is even harder, since my eldest is a Jack Russell terrier, I can't imagine we'll get 13 more years with him. But, you can barely tell he's an old dog. He sleeps a lot more these days, but that sleep is sandwiched between huge bursts of frantic activity. He has lost a few teeth, and his eyes are a bit cloudy, but knock on my door, or even walk on the sidewalk outside the fence in the backyard, and you will be greeted with the ferocity and warning of an 18-pound dog with a 100-pound heart. To say his bark is worse than his bite would be an understatement because he has never bitten anyone, and he barks constantly.
Before my human children came along, my wife and I were that couple who doted on our dog and sent out Christmas cards with him as the star. He had an array of Halloween costumes and winter apparel. He would even get doggie ice cream as a treat.
But, even though some of the special treatment was curtailed once the human offspring came in the picture, my dog was never jealous and gladly shared the spotlight. In fact, I think he may have been glad to see the outfits start to dwindl. I'm not sure how to prove it, but I swear he was embarrassed at some of the sweaters my wife made him wear. The dog took to the kids rather quickly, mainly because kids are messy eaters, and Jack Russell terriers are vigilant for table scraps.
Our dog has been a part of our family before we were a family. I know he's old, but he's my buddy. As long as there are dangers in the world such as joggers, squirrels and the occasional neighborhood cat that dare to threaten our family with their presence, I believe my buddy will keep plugging along to keep us safe.
I normally have a brilliant segue into what is happening in this issue, but I can't link my dog and grass selection this time. I mean, I guess he eats grass sometimes, but that's a long way around to get to where we need to go.
In this issue, we have our cover story on grass selection, as well as a story about a new tall fescue that will be of interest. We also have news from around the ag industry as well as news and information about upcoming events and sales.
'Til next time.
For more information about content or advertising, contact Jesse Wright at jesse.wright@theeagle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.