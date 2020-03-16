I'm stalling as I write this because if I wait long enough to turn it in, it may be dark by the time I get home. Normally, this is not a goal I strive for, but I had mentioned in passing, that maybe I would mow when I got home. I have not had to mow since the late fall, but the yard is getting a bit unruly.
It wouldn't look so bad, but my neighbor mowed recently and my mess of a lawn looks pretty shabby in a side-by-side comparison. Our neighbor is great -- we've never had any problems -- but I've probably quietly cursed him under my breath more times than anyone else on the block because of his meticulous lawn-care schedule. When he mows, it pretty much means I have to mow -- and I don't like to mow.
Not only is the act of mowing daunting, but the first one of the season always is unpredictable. Mowers won't start, gas is old, you find out your kids used all the trimmer line to decorate a tree. I'm a mechanic in the same sense that I'm a chef: I can cook and feed myself, but I have yet to win any Michelin stars for my famous "Mac & Cheese à la hot dog pieces cut up in it". I know an engine needs air, fuel and fire. If I have all three and it's still not working, I get stumped.
Usually when I start taking things apart, it means things are about to get worse. It really is amazing how easily some of these mowers come apart, but they are not so easy to get back together. And I think the screws and bolts sometimes clone themselves and replicate, because I always have an extra piece or two when I'm done.
Yes, if I can keep typing and maybe get lucky and hit some traffic on the way home, I can avoid the whole headache at least for this evening. Once the sun goes down, it is too dark to mow, and my lawn looks pretty good as-is in the dark.
If I have a hard time with something as simple as a lawn mower, then it seems that I would get even deeper in the weeds if I was to tackle a subject such as genetics. DNA, RNA, ribosomes, all that stuff you learned in high school biology somehow is supposed to stay between my ears and transfer to real-world applications such as choosing the right genetics for your herd. Luckily for those of us who have a little trouble recollecting all the science involved, breed associations have done a lot of the work for us when it comes to genetics. In our cover story we take a look at the contributions breed associations have made to the cow-calf sector and how they have broken down the different traits and characteristics of cattle to help make it easier to pick and choose what is best for your operation.
In this issue we also have news and information from around the ag industry as well as the latest on upcoming sales and events. Hope you enjoy it and, as always, thanks for reading.
'Til next time,
