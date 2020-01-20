One of the latest crazes in children's birthday parties is a thing called a trampoline park. As I understand it, when a grocery store goes out of business, it sits vacant for a few years and is then transformed into a trampoline park. The aisles and aisles of food and home-essentials are replaced with wall-to-wall trampolines with the occasional foam pit sprinkled in here and there. It costs roughly the same for two children to play at these establishments for an hour as a week's worth of groceries used to cost in the same space.
It is tempting as an adult, to want to join in the bouncing fun. But I have learned that there are very few physical activities that were fun as a 50 lb. child that translate to fun as a 200+ lb. adult. I learned this lesson the hard way with a Slip-n-Slide. I thought that maybe I could cut it in the trampoline park since I was in gymnastics when I was 7-years old, but after a few experimental bounces, I quickly sat my 40-year old rear down.
Even if you escape one of these birthday parties without any self-inflicted tears, there will be tears. Heads get bumped, kids get stuck in the foam pits, and no matter how long the party lasts it is never enough time and children feel cheated by not getting to do just "one more thing" . I've reached the point where try to corral my kids and gently grab an arm or leg before I tell them it is time to go. This has greatly cut down on my children burrowing into a foam pit and refusing to leave.
When I was a kid, we didn't have trampoline parks, but we did have cotton seed. Playing in the cotton seed was always a great way to practice spectacular leaps, heroic climbs, and the need to be checked for ticks after. At the time, I just assumed my grandfather had a barn filled with the stuff solely for my enjoyment, but it turns out cottonseed an other alternative by-products are a great way to stretch your feed bill. In our cover story we take a look at some of these alternative options.
In this issue we also have news and information from around the ag industry as well as the latest on upcoming sales and events. Hope you enjoy it and as always, thanks for reading.
'Til next time,
Jesse Wright
