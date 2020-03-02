I recently had the opportunity to head to San Antonio for the National Cattleman's Beef Association convention. I stayed at a hotel on the River Walk -- no wife, no kids.
My first night, I set out to make my way up and down that river, painting it red as I went. A cold front came in that first night, and as I stepped out of the hotel and started down the steps, I almost slipped on some ice. Upon gaining my balance, I realized how cold it was, and that I didn't really know where I was going -- and there wasn't a bar or restaurant in sight.
I figured I was in for a long cold walk in order to raise some heck. I took a deep breath, zipped up my coat, carefully turned around on the stairs, made my way to the hotel bar and drank a beer and called it a night.
I slept well knowing I still had another night to tear up the town. The next day came, and I realized how far my hotel was from the convention center. I had booked my hotel late, and it was one of the few still left, so it was quite a hike to the trade-show floor. Then, once at the trade show, the main thing you do is walk. By the end of the day, I had blisters on my feet the size of a half-dollar. When I finally got back to my hotel later that evening and took my boots off, the thought of putting them back on and limping along the River Walk just wasn't very appealing.
I had to leave the next day, so San Antonio was marked safe from my good-timing ways. I'll be back some day though, and this time with sensible shoes and a heavier jacket, and then I'll show San Antonio how to party.
I may not have been prepared for the River Walk, but you should be prepared to provide the best mineral supplementation you can for your herd. In our cover story, we look at what mineral supplements are important to herd health and productivity and how best to utilize a supplement program.
In this issue we also have news and information from around the ag industry as well as the latest on upcoming sales an events.
Hope you enjoy it and, as always, thanks for reading.
'Til next time,
For more information about content or advertising, contact Jesse Wright at jesse.wright@theeagle.com.
