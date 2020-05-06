During the shelter-in-place order that we have been under for what seems like the past 97 weeks, many people have tried to find ways to occupy their time. Some do puzzles, others catch up on reading, and still others binge-watch Netflix until their eyes bleed. Our family has done its fair share of all these activities, but my son has become obsessed with an activity of his own that has taken center-stage during this age of social distancing.
He wants to catch a bird.
He doesn’t want to shoot a bird, or photograph a bird, or even watch birds. He wants to catch one. He has it in his head that he can catch one of these elusive feathered beasts. I asked what he would do with one if he caught it, and he replied that he would keep it for two weeks and then let it go. We have not discussed where he is going to keep it, or how, or why two weeks.
This seems like something parents should discourage, but, in a time where you are with your children 24 hours a day, this is an activity that keeps him quietly entertained for hours on end on a daily basis. Besides, he’s 8 years old. If he were 13 or 14, we might be concerned, but for now it is cute and it gives us some much-needed quiet time.
He really gets into it, too. He has a camouflage hoodie and hat, a face mask, and he sometimes wears gloves if it is not too hot. All the camo may be voided by the electric blue net he carries around. The net originally was purchased for the beach to catch minnows and crabs, but it has been repurposed to become a bird-catching tool.
His methods are unorthodox — and so far unsuccessful. But, having never been in the bird-catching game myself, I guess I can’t judge. He has an area under one tree that is headquarters. This area is equipped with a yoga mat, some binoculars, a wagon, and often an assortment of snacks. Other trees in the yard are hotbeds of bird-catching activity. It makes logical sense to attempt to catch a bird in a tree, but the practicality of it is a different story. It is hard to swing a net or be very still on a tree limb.
The final method is one I call open-range bird catching. This is where he sees a bird in the lawn and takes off after it, running as fast as he can, still pursuing as it flies down the block and out of sight. Again, not successful so far, but it does make bedtime easier when you are dealing with a tired kid who has run several miles chasing birds.
All this, of course, is hilarious and adorable at the same time, until he actually catches a bird. It most likely won’t happen, but just in case it does, I do have a speech prepared as to why a bird can’t live with us for two weeks.
In Texas, catching feral hogs may seem as futile and frustrating a practice as trying to catch birds. But feral hogs have become a scourge on the state and trapping is the best way to get as many as possible at once to try to put a dent in their population. In our cover story we look at some methods of trapping hogs, and some practices to make your efforts successful.
Hope you enjoy the issue, and hope you are staying safe and sane in the midst of the pandemic. If it all gets to be too much, just step outside and try to catch a bird.
’Til next time,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.