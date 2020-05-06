Warm-season perennial grasses are essential components of pasture systems in the southern U.S., where beef and forage production are the largest contributors to agricultural income. Bermudagrass is the most prevalent warm-season perennial grass species in the region. It is also a predominant turf grass.
Bermudagrass produces lush green forage and/or ground cover during summer months and remains dormant during fall and winter. However, standing or stockpiled bermudagrass can be grazed in fall and early winter. Overseeding of bermudagrass pastures with cool-season annual grasses (such as rye or ryegrass) and legumes (such as clovers) can be practiced for late winter and spring grazing.
Bermudagrass can be adapted in a variety of soil types. It has excellent grazing tolerance and can produce a high amount of good quality forage when soil nutrients are not restricted. Most traditional bermudagrass varieties are open pollinated and usually are propagated by seed. However, hybrid bermudagrass varieties were developed starting in the 1940s.
Hybrid varieties can produce more than twice as much forage compared to common bermudagrass at moderate fertility levels and usually are propagated by sprigs. Water and nitrogen fertilizer are the two most limiting factors for bermudagrass forage production. It is very responsive to nitrogen fertilizer and needs a lot of nitrogen to grow, develop and produce high biomass. However, plants can uptake and utilize only a part of the applied nitrogen fertilizer. Improving nitrogen use efficiency is a common target in many crop improvement programs.
What is nitrogen
use efficiency?
Nitrogen use efficiency is defined as the fraction of applied nitrogen that is absorbed and used by the plant to produce forage, grain and other products.
Why improve nitrogen
use efficiency?
Application of nitrogen fertilizers enables growers to maximize biomass yield. However, nitrogen use efficiency in the major crop species is low (30% and 70%) and even lower in grass species (less than 40%). Globally, up to 64% (an average of 18%) of applied nitrogen was lost via ammonia volatilization, and the losses significantly increased with higher nitrogen application rates.Another part of nitrogen applied is lost by nitrate leaching, which is also a major worldwide cause of groundwater pollution. Surface runoff of nitrogen fertilizer to rivers and ocean causes the death of fish and aquatic organisms. A crop that demands large amounts of nitrogen fertilization to reach full production implies large agronomic, economic and energetic inefficiencies, as well as a large potential for excess nitrogen to be lost from crop fields and to cause environmental pollution.
Plant nitrogen use efficiency is generally composed of both nitrogen uptake and nitrogen utilization efficiencies. Nitrogen uptake efficiency is defined as total shoot nitrogen relative to the amount of nitrogen applied to the soil, while nitrogen utilization efficiency is defined as total crop yield relative to total shoot nitrogen content. Thus, to improve nitrogen use efficiency, attention needs to be paid both to nitrogen uptake and its utilization. Increased nitrogen uptake and utilization efficiency may allow growers to maximize yield under a moderate rate of nitrogen fertilization instead of the traditional high rate of applications.
Improving nitrogen use bermudagrass efficiency
We have collected bermudagrass germplasms and its relatives from Germplasm Resources Information Network and other breeding programs and evaluated those in greenhouse and hoop house experiments to evaluate their nitrogen use efficiency. The nitrogen use efficiency of these accessions was compared with the commercial cultivars commonly cultivated in the region. The addition of nitrogen fertilizer had a distinct positive effect for all the studied traits. Average leaf length was increased by 46%, leaf width by 30% and internode length by 13%. A threefold difference in nitrogen use efficiency (from 1.72 g.g-1 to 5.21 g.g-1) was observed among the accessions. We have identified at least 20 accessions, which have higher nitrogen use efficiency than the best commercial cultivar, Tifton 85 (Figure 1). These accessions have been planted in the field to evaluate their nitrogen use efficiency, biomass yield potential and other characteristics suitable for forage. The best accessions from this selection will be used as parents to develop synthetic and hybrid populations.
Nitrogen use efficiency on forage yield and
crude protein
Nitrogen fertilization strongly affects biomass production with significant increments as more nitrogen was applied. The highest relative increment in biomass was obtained when the first dose of nitrogen was applied, and biomass tended to be stabilized at higher nitrogen rates. Nitrogen use efficiency had a strong positive correlation with dry biomass production. This relationship got even stronger with increased application of nitrogen fertilizer. No significant interaction between bermudagrass accessions and nitrogen rates was observed for nitrogen use efficiency, indicating that nitrogen use efficient accessions performed similar in low and high nitrogen rates. On average, nitrogen use efficiency drastically decreased as more nitrogen was added to the plants. Lower nitrogen use efficiency at higher nitrogen rates implies that plants cannot absorb and/or utilize all the nitrogen added or that the nitrogen losses exceeded the rate of plant uptake.
Along with biomass yield, forage quality is an important parameter that determines the effectiveness of bermudagrass as a forage. Crude protein is an important quality characteristic of bermudagrass.
It was observed that, in nitrogen limiting conditions, bermudagrass showed a trade-off between dry biomass production and crude protein content. Application of nitrogen fertilizer improved both forage yield and crude protein content. However, at the beginning, most of the applied nitrogen was utilized for biomass production. When nitrogen is abundant, the crop gives priority to improve crude protein over biomass production.
