Writing this in the aftermath of the holidays, wonderment of how long it will take to recover from the holiday fare and sweets floats through my mind. Some of the consumption was expected and planned, however new situations led to sampling other delicacies.
Thinking of our livestock production, how often does that situation apply to vaccines and other medicines that we use to keep our animals healthy and allow them to perform at their best?
It seems so much easier judging withdrawal times for medicines used with our livestock than it does predicting the weeks or months that restricted diets and time in the gym will get us back to our pre-holiday physique. All drugs labelled for food animals have an established withdrawal time on the label. There are a few simple rules to prevent antibiotic residues in our products, and we discuss how those times came into being.
The easiest approach to avoid antibiotic residues is to follow the label directions exactly. If medications are given at the labelled dose, by the labelled route, for the labelled duration, and for the labelled indication then the labelled withdrawal time can be used. Weight estimation without a scale can be variable, which can lead to inadvertent extralabel use.
If medications are used in a way that is not on the label, then there should be consultation with a veterinarian. If the dose is too little or too much, the drug is given for a longer period than recommended on the label, or if the species of interest or route given is not listed on the label, then the withdrawal time has to be adjusted. Your veterinarian will be able to determine what the withdrawal time should be, and recognize that, legally, any extralabel use will result in a longer withdrawal time.
Withdrawal times are determined by testing how long it takes for the drug to clear the body of several animals in the labelled species. Some withdrawal times were determined by the limit of detection that testing methods had to find the drug in a sample. As technology has improved, other countries have utilized a maximum residue level similar to the tolerances established in the United States.
The Food and Drug Administration has set tolerances to ensure that human health is not endangered. Some organizations, particularly livestock shows, have a zero tolerance for residues. Care must be taken to make sure that any drugs used are completely out of the animal's system or the use of those drugs were justified for the animal's health.
While simple to adhere too, sometimes the temptation not to call the vet or to use something that worked in a different situation results in residues. Aside from being a negative for the livestock industry, residues can create a human health concerns.
Keep the simple things in mind as we continue to provide the best care for our animals.
