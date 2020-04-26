Bryan
Results of the Brazos Valley Livestock Commission’s April 21 sale.
Head: 370.
Steers: 200-300 lbs., $155-$195; 300-400 lbs., $150-$178; 400-500 lbs., $130-$155; 500-600 lbs., $120-$141; 600-700 lbs., $113-$130; 700-800 lbs., $114-$118.
Heifers: 200-300 lbs., $140-$195; 300-400 lbs., $120-$140; 400-500 lbs., $116-$130; 500-600 lbs., $105-$121; 600-700 lbs., $98-$112; 700-800 lbs., $92-$100.
Slaughter bulls: $70-$87.50.
Slaughter cows: $45-$69.
Bred cows: $645-$1,110.
Caldwell
Results of the Caldwell Livestock Commission’s April 22 sale.
Head: 461.
Steers: 200-300 lbs., $160-$230; 300-400 lbs., $150-$175; 400-500 lbs., $140-$150; 500-600 lbs., $130-$147; 600-700 lbs., $120-$127; 700-800 lbs., $113-$119.
Heifers: 200-300 lbs., $160-$190; 300-400 lbs., $135-$150; 400-500 lbs., $130-$141; 500-600 lbs., $115-$134; 600-700 lbs., $110-$142; 700-800 lbs., N/A.
Slaughter bulls: $65-$96.50.
Slaughter cows: $30-$67.
Bred cows: $600-$900.
Jordan
Results of the Jordan Livestock Commission’s April 23 sale.
Head: 1,584.
Steers: 200-300 lbs., N/A.; 300-400 lbs., $150-$172; 400-500 lbs., $135-$164; 500-600 lbs., $128-$148; 600-700 lbs., $120-$136; 700-800 lbs., $110-$129.
Heifers: 200-300 lbs., $140-$158; 300-400 lbs., $128-$157; 400-500 lbs., $115-$136; 500-600 lbs., $105-$133; 600-700 lbs., $94-$120; 700-800 lbs., $88-$104.
Slaughter bulls: $78-$96.
Slaughter cows: $35-$67.
Bred cows: $900-$1,675.
