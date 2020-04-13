Calves are born susceptible to disease. They have to receive colostrum from their dams in order to have early protection from pathogens.
Colostrum is the first milk that the cow produces at calving. It is full of antibodies that can be absorbed by the calf. The first 24-hours after calving, the cow's colostrum has the richest antibodies and the calf is able to absorb those antibodies.
What happens if the calf does not receive those antibodies? Without colostrum and its antibodies, a calf is more susceptible to disease. What might be a minor infection that the calf's colostrum-boosted immune system fights off may lead to severe signs even death. When a calf does not receive adequate colostrum, the condition is referred to as "failure of passive transfer" because the antibodies have failed to pass from the cow to the calf.
Failure of passive transfer may present as numerous types of illness in young calves. Beef calves may present with umbilical abscess or navel ill, swollen joints or joint ill, respiratory disease and/or lethargy. They may have diarrhea and not seem to want to nurse.
Calves may be seen nursing and still develop signs that are consistent with failure of passive transfer. The reason the calf has failure of passive transfer could be that the calf did not receive enough (or any) colostrum, did not absorb enough colostrum, or the quality of the colostrum was not very good.
Colostrum quality can be influenced by the breed and age of the dam, as well as her immune status. Large milk yield may dilute the antibodies in the colostrum. The season of the year and the nutrition available to the cow influences the quality of the colostrum and the milk that she produces. Poor teat conformation may allow dripping of excess milk before the calf is born or has the opportunity to suckle. Mastitis also will influence the amount and quality of milk produced.
The amount of colostrum produced is influenced by the amount that the calf suckles. The more the calf suckles, the more the cow is stimulated to produce milk. Udder confirmation has a big influence on the calf's ability to nurse. The mothering ability of the cow helps to encourage the calf to drink. Heifers and wild cows may need to be penned so as not to leave their calves without adequate opportunity to drink. Calves that are born premature or through assistance during calving may be weaker and have a longer time until they first drink colostrum and they may not be able to get up to drink as frequently.
It is recommended that calves receive four quarts of colostrum within the first four hours of life, and they should consume 8% to 10% of their body weight within the first eight hours of life. It is difficult to measure exactly how much a calf is getting from its dam if you simply are watching, but in most cases that is OK. If the calf appears weak or still hungry after nursing or the cow does not seem to have much of a bag or acts painful when the calf tries to suck, further investigation may be warranted. Milking the cow by hand will give an indication of the quantity and quality of milk that she is producing. If the milk is really watery or there are chunks of material in the milk, that may be an indication to get colostrum and milk replacer to ensure the calf gets adequate nutrition.
If the milk appears to be of good quality, it can be fed to the calf by a bottle or an esophageal feeder. Weak calves may need to be stimulated to suckle by rubbing the top of the palate with a finger then replacing the finger with the nipple. Squeezing some milk from the nipple into the calf's mouth may also stimulate them to suck. With some training, an esophageal feeder can be used to put milk directly into the calf's stomach via the esophagus. When working with a calf that will not suckle, it is important not to get milk inadvertently down their trachea where they may develop aspiration pneumonia.
The best prevention of failure of passive transfer is to recognize the calf is not getting much colostrum or milk early in life. Supplemental nutrition and quick attention for medical treatments can improve the outcome for calves at risk of failure of passive transfer. If multiple calves in a herd seem to be having problems with failure of passive transfer, attention to cow nutrition and vaccination may help.
