The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present a Private Pesticide Applicator Training program March 6 at the AgriLife Extension office for Bexar County, 3355 Cherry Ridge Drive in San Antonio.
The program will be held in Suite 208, with day-of registration to begin at 8 a.m. and training from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The cost is $50 per person, which includes the training and study materials. Lunch is not included.
"This training is for people who do not have a license to apply restricted-use pesticides on their property or those who had a license that expired at least a year ago," said Sam Womble, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Bexar County.
Study materials are available at the AgriLife Extension office and can be picked up in advance.
Make checks or money orders payable to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Participants should bring a calculator and photo identification.
To sign up for the training, contact Chris Lambert at the AgriLife Extension office for Bexar County at 210-631-0400.
A Private Pesticide Applicator Training will be held March 6 at the AgriLife Extension office for Bexar County,
