A program for Texas landowners, or those interested in acquiring property, will be held March 16 at the Lone Star Convention Center & Expo in Conroe.
The program will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., and topics will include landowner liability, fence law, water law, eminent domain and more.
"Owning Your Piece of Texas: Agricultural Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know" is a program designed by Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agricultural law specialist in Amarillo.
The fee is $75 per person and preregistration for planning purposes is requested at agriliferegister.tamu.edu/landowners or by calling 979-845-2604.
Brandon Gregson, AgriLife Extension agent for Montgomery County, said inquiries about new land ownership continue to be on the rise as well as questions from those who own property but are exploring what types of production are available.
"They also want to know what their rights as landowners are and any laws that they need to be compliant with," Gregson said. "It's been stated that Montgomery County, specifically the Conroe area, is one of the fastest growing areas in the nation. With this in mind, there are more people buying property that need this information."
Lashmet said there are a number of legal issues that face Texas landowners.
"There are so many potential legal issues facing Texas landowners," Lashmet said. "The goal of this program is to highlight some of the key laws to be aware of and give landowners basic information to help protect themselves and their operations."
For more information on the upcoming workshop, contact Lashmet at 806-677-5668 or tdowelllashmet@ag.tamu.edu.
Capital Farm Credit is a program sponsor. Montgomery County Soil and Water Conservation Board is breakfast sponsor.
