Red River Crops Conferene set Jan. 22-23

The seventh annual Red River Crops Conference: Planning for Success, offering crop production information designed for Southwest Oklahoma and the Texas Rolling Plains, is set for Jan. 22-23 in the Southwest Technology Center, 711 W. Tamarack Road, Altus, Oklahoma.
The goal of the conference is to provide agricultural producers on both sides of the Red River with relevant management information that will create and enhance the profitability of their farm and ranch enterprises, said Emi Kimura, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agronomist, Vernon.
AgriLife Extension and Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service collaborate to offer the annual event, alternating between the two states.
The two-day event will begin with registration from 7:30-8:15 a.m. both days and conclude at 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 22 and at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 23.
The cost is $25 per person for one or both days. Lunch will be served each day and preregistration by Jan. 20 is encouraged for meal counts.
The registration form and checks payable to the Red River Crops Conference should be mailed to: Jackson County OSU Extension, 2801 N. Main, Suite A, Altus, OK 73521.
Continuing education units will be offered, including six from the Texas Department of Agriculture - one integrated pest management and two general on Jan. 22, and three general on Jan. 23. Certified crop advisers and Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry units are pending.
Jan. 22 will highlight cotton. Topics and speakers will include:
- National Cotton Council, Jody Campiche, Ph.D., National Cotton Council director of economics and policy analysis, Memphis, Tennessee.
- Cotton Market, John Robinson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension cotton marketing economist, College Station.
- Module Storage and Gin Contamination Management, John Wanjura, Ph.D., U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agriculture Research Service Cotton Production and Processing Research Unit, Lubbock.
- Herbicide Program Updates, Todd Baughman, Ph.D., Oklahoma State University Institute for Agricultural Biosciences weed specialist, Ardmore, Oklahoma.
- Bt Technology Update, David Kerns, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension entomologist and statewide integrated pest management coordinator, College Station.
- Cotton Area Program Update, Seth Byrd, Ph.D., Oklahoma Cooperative Extension cotton specialist, Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Kimura.
- Cotton Irrigation and Water Use Management, Jim Bordovsky, Texas A&M AgriLife Research agricultural engineer, Halfway.
Jan. 23 will be dedicated to in-season and summer crops. Topics and speakers will be:
- Chisholm Tall Fescue Production and Use, Michael Trammel, Noble Research Institute senior plant breeder, Ardmore, Oklahoma.
- Current Wheat Crop Status and In-Season Management, Amanda DeOliveira Silva, Ph.D., Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service small grains specialist, Stillwater, Oklahoma.
- Extending the Use of Grain Sorghum, Josh Lofton, Ph.D., Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service, Stillwater, Oklahoma.
- Grain and Livestock Markets, Stan Bevers, King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management ranch economics practitioner, Kingsville.
- Agriculture Apps, Brian Arnall, Ph.D., Oklahoma Cooperative Extension precision nutrient management specialist, Stillwater, Oklahoma.
- Farm Bill Update and Outlook, Bart Fischer, Ph.D., co-director of the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M, College Station.
For more information, call 580-477-7962 or contact the nearest AgriLife Extension or Oklahoma Cooperative Extension office.
Cotton will be featured on the first day of the Red River Crops Conference on Jan. 22. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Kay Ledbetter)
