The Texas AgrAbility program of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in collaboration with the Texas Center for Rural Entrepreneurship will present the "Ideas for Starting Rural Agriculture Businesses" webinar from 2-3 p.m. March 19.
"This webinar is for those interested in starting a rural natural resource-based business or wanting to supplement their farm or ranch income with an additional enterprise," said Makenzie Thomas, AgriLife Extension program coordinator in College Station. "It was made possible by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture."
The webinar is free, and participants can register at bit.ly/2ugYjYj. Instructions for joining the webinar will be sent upon registration.
The presenter will be Greg Clary, business consultant with the Texas Center for Rural Entrepreneurship in San Antonio. Clary is a retired AgriLife Extension economist with more than 30 years of experience helping individuals start and expand their rural agriculture- and natural resource-based businesses.
Clary will discuss ideas for helping farming and ranching operations add new revenue streams.
Thomas said the webinar will be recorded and posted for later viewing on the Texas AgrAbility YouTube channel.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service photo
