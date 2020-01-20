The annual Southwest Beef Symposium, jointly hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Service, will be Jan. 22-23 at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 550 S. Buchanan St. in Amarillo.
"Exploring Beef Marketing Opportunities" is the theme of this year's conference. Registration is $75 by Jan. 19 and $85 thereafter and onsite. The registration fee includes a steak dinner on Jan. 22, lunch on Jan. 23 and refreshments.
Online registration is open at agriliferegister.tamu.edu/Beef.
"Cattle prices have adjusted downward after some very favorable years for cow-calf and stocker producers," said Bruce Carpenter, AgriLife Extension livestock specialist in Fort Stockton. "Various segments of the industry are looking for opportunities to add value and income with improved marketing and/or production."
Opening session topics and speakers include:
• The Future of Food: What's in Store? -- Stan Bevers, King Ranch Institute in Kingsville.
• Making Third Party Verification Systems Work for You -- Lee Ann Saunders, IMI Global in Castle Rock, Colorado.
• Selling Calves Through Branded Genetics -- Justin Kleghorn, Cactus Feedersin Amarillo.
• From Ranch to Restaurant -- Marketing Beef Through the Service Industry -- Jason McDonald, Fess Parker Ranch Beef in Hatchita, New Mexico and Los Olivos, California.
• Thinking About Estate Planning -- Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, AgriLife Extension in Amarillo.
A round-table Question and Answer session will wrap up the afternoon, before a dinner sponsored by the Southwest Beef CAP Grant.
Day two topics and speakers include:
• Breed Type Comparisons of Foraging Behaviors -- Andres Cibils of New Mexico State University.
• Fitting Cattle Genetics to the Environment -- Jason Smith of AgriLife Extensionin Amarillo.
• Meeting the Sustainability Expectations of Consumers -- Sarah Place of National Cattlemen's Beef Association in Denver, Colorado.
• National Beef Quality Audit -- Chase DeCoit of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association.
For more information, contact Carpenter at 432-336-8585 or bruce.carpenter@ag.tamu.edu.
