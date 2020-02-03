Start planning now for the 2021 planting season

It's always best to initiate the planning process the year prior to actual planting. So start planning in 2020 to plant in 2021 -- instead of planning in 2020 to plant in 2020.
Evaluate the farm's forage needs. Consider how the forage will be used (grazing vs. hay), what species are better adapted to your area (season, soil type, rainfall) and what resources (equipment, money and time) are available. Reestablishment should be considered when less than 40% of the desirable species exist.
For exclusive hay production
• Take visual appraisal of meadow. Bald spots may fill in with time, fertilization and weed control. Or bald spots may be filled in with sprigs or seed.
• Determine if you have seen a reduction in production (quantity produced). If hay production has been reduced considerably reestablishment may be desirable.
• Determine if other forage species and/or broadleaf weeds have invaded the field. They may be easily controlled with herbicide.
• Collect soil samples, have samples analyzed and correct any soil deficiencies.
• Select species adapted to your area. Visit with county extension agents or forage specialist to determine options based on your location (soil type and rainfall distribution).
• In late summer the year prior to planting (for warm season forages), destroy existing perennial grass vegetation.
• Implement the correct planting method (seeding vs. sprigging) and rate.
• Implement a weed control program.
• Use proper management to maintain a productive stand.
Keep in mind a newly established pasture/hay meadow may not be very productive the year of establishment. Therefore, be prepared to have other forage options for livestock during that season.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension photo
A Coastal Bermudagrass hay meadow that has lost production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.