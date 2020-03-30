Approximately 15 million acres of tall fescue in the United States provide forage to all types of livestock. The grass is popular because it is a cool-season perennial that provides forage during fall, late winter and spring when warm-season plants are dormant.
Tall fescue is a deep-rooted bunch grass, drought tolerant and hardy. A limiting factor has been its requirement for at least 35 to 37 inches of annual precipitation to survive. This requirement has limited its use in Texas and Oklahoma to areas east of Interstate 35. Thanks to the Noble Research Institute, tall fescue is now moving westward across Interstate 35.
"A major goal of Noble Research Institute's plant breeding program has been to develop a perennial cool-season forage that could provide producers an alternative to planting winter annuals such as annual ryegrass, oats and wheat. In pursuit of this goal, we have released Chisholm, a new tall fescue cultivar," said Mike Trammell, senior plant breeder at the Noble Research Institute. "Chisholm tall fescue seed is commercially available at Warner Brothers Seed Company in Lawton, Oklahoma.
"Some types of tall fescue have a unique trait where the plant enters a period of dormancy to avoid harsh summer heat," Trammell said. "These types of tall fescue originate from the Mediterranean region of southern Europe and North Africa and are often referred to as Mediterranean or summer-dormant types.
"Summer-dormant types stop growth during summer in response to long days, high temperatures and dry conditions. Chisholm was developed with this unique trait of summer-dormancy."
"In contrast, majority of tall fescue cultivars on the market today are classified as Continental or summer-active plants and are marketed in the higher rainfall areas east of Interstate 35. West of Interstate 35, consecutive periods of heat and drought can deplete these types of actively growing plants of moisture and nutrients, resulting in high mortality and stand loss over time," said Michael Warner of Warner Brothers Seed Company.
Beneficial characteristics
An additional beneficial characteristic of Chisholm tall fescue is that it is endophyte free. A large majority of fescue east of Interstate 35 is Kentucky 31, which has a fungus inside its tissue. This fungus is referred to as an endophyte and can cause fescue toxicosis in grazing livestock. Symptoms of fescue toxicosis in cattle include reduced conception rates, decreased weight gain, decreased milk production, constricted blood flow, elevated blood temperature, poor heat tolerance, failure to shed winter coat in the spring and excessive nervousness.
Chisholm tall fescue is adapted to an area that stretches from the northern border of Oklahoma to the southern borders of Colorado and Lavaca and Dewitt counties in Texas. The area encompasses approximately the middle third of each state. Chisholm is best adapted to clay or loam soil and areas with 24 inches or greater annual rainfall.
George Martinez of Rogers, near Temple, is pleased with Chisholm tall fescue. Martinez owns and operates a small cow-calf operation with 20 Brangus/Angus cross cows to which he breeds an Angus bull. Before Chisholm tall fescue was available, Martinez planted winter pasture with a mixture of annual ryegrass, wheat and oats.
"I like the new fescue because I don't have to replant it every year," Martinez said. "My cattle perform well on it. Previously it took seven to eight months for the calves to reach a sales weight of 550 to 600 pounds. This year's calf crop was born in November and they are already weighing 325 to 350 pounds, about 10 to 12 pounds heavier than in previous years. Cow milk production increased and that, plus the 20 to 24 percent protein in Chisholm accounts for the increased calf weights.
"Chisholm tall fescue has also reduced my operating costs. Prior to grazing Chisholm, I fed 100 bales of hay each winter. Now I feed 20 bales and the cattle eat only about half of it.
"I am sold on Chisholm tall fescue and plan to plant more," Martinez said.
"There are many advantages to using Chisholm tall fescue," Warner said. "The grass is resistant to leaf rust disease and does not cause bloat in cattle, sheep or goats. Its soft leaves are very palatable to livestock. The plant's deep root system makes it extremely drought resistant and allows it to improve soil structure and condition. Due to the deep roots, it is also a good soil erosion control plant."
Establishment and management
Establishment and management recommendations are found in the "Chisholm Summer-Dormant Endophyte-Free Tall Fescue User Guide for Oklahoma and Texas" available from Warner Brothers Seed Company. The guide suggests preparing ground in the spring for planting Chisholm by close grazing existing vegetation or harvesting it. Spray the remaining vegetation with glyphosate in March through May before the plants bloom. More than one application of glyphosate may be needed depending upon the weed species. Collect samples for a soil test during the spring and incorporate phosphorus, potassium, sulfur and agricultural lime into the soil during the summer at amounts suggested by the soil analysis report.
It is a good idea to order Chisholm seeds before initiating ground preparation. Store in a cool dry place until planting.
In the fall, spray glyphosate in September after rainfall. Rain will cause annual weed seeds to germinate so they can be controlled with the glyphosate. Drill seed 1/4-inch deep into a firm seed bed. The recommended seeding rate is 15 pounds of pure live seed per acre with a no-till drill. Planting with a no-till drill helps conserve soil moisture and reduce weed germination.
In the Land and Livestock Post reader area, Chisholm seed should be planted prior to Oct. 31. Plant the seed before the first frost, but after night temperatures are below 60 degrees Fahrenheit and soil temperatures are warmer than 55 degrees Fahrenheit. If the planting area is 100 percent weed free, no-till drill Chisholm seed into dry soils. Companion species such as annual medics and clovers can be planted with Chisholm depending upon the location, soil type and pH.
During winter, allow the new pasture to grow to an 8-inch height before grazing to 4 inches of residual height. In the early spring, after Chisholm seedlings reach four-leaf stage or true tillers, spray Weedmaster at 24 ounces per acre to kill broadleaf weeds. Apply 20 pounds of nitrogen per acre in September and 40 pounds in March. Keep pasture height at 4 inches to 8 inches by grazing plants to a 6-inch residual height. Another option is to bale hay when the fescue is in the early boot stage. When summer arrives, leave 4 inches of foliage to shade the lower portions of the plants from the heat. Defer grazing during this time.
During fall, two years after planting and thereafter, apply fertilizer according to soil analysis as the fescue comes out of summer dormancy. Allow the pasture to grow to 8 inches before grazing. During the winter, maintain pasture height at 4 inches to 8 inches by rotational or continuous grazing. In the spring, apply fertilizer as recommended by a soil test. Keep the fescue leafy and short with heavy and continuous grazing. Never reduce grass cover less than a height of four inches.
Chisholm Summer-Dormant Endophyte-Free tall fescue offers ranchers in our area a great opportunity to establish winter pasture with a perennial grass.
Warner Seed Co. photo
fescue - George Martinez (left) and Victor Warner evaluating Chisholm tall fescue pasture.
Texas A&M AgriLife Research & Extension Center, Overton photo
fertilize - Fertilize Chisholm tall fescue annually based on same year's soil analysis.
Warner Seed Co. photo
Rogers - Chisholm tall fescue pasture at Rogers, Texas.
Texas A&M AgriLife Research & Extension Center, Overton photo
Drill - Planting pastures with a no-till drill conserves soil moisture and reduces weed emergence.
