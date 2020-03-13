In view of the current health crisis with the coronavirus, the leadership of the Central Texas Beekeepers Association has reluctantly decided to postpone the 12th Annual Beekeepers School that was scheduled for March 21 in Brenham.
We realize that the school is not a necessity and the health of our communities and beekeeping family is more important than a gathering at this time.
While we have not been able to make arrangements for a new date for the school, we DO intend to move forward with plans as soon as it is feasibly possible.
Any registrations that we have received for March 21 will be valid on the new date.
Anyone who is not able to attend or chooses not to attend on the new date will receive a full refund or a voucher for the 2021 Bee School.
While we would like to reschedule the date at this time, we still have no idea how long this virus will impact our lives. Please wait until we have set a new date for the school before you request a refund. We hope to have the new date announced by the middle of April. Again, we will monitor the situation and determine a safe date for our 2020 school.
Everyone who is registered will be notified of the new date when it is determined.
Please be patient with us in this very fluid situation. This decision was not made lightly and is one that we feel is the best for the health of those involved and to help curb the spread of this nasty virus.
Thank you for your understanding and patience.
