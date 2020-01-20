Winter is here and the feed bill is probably increasing at a steady rate. Lowering costs by using alternate feed ingredients available in the local area is worth consideration. Alternate feed ingredients are normally waste from generation of a desirable product and are usually economical if long distance hauling is not involved. When using an alternate feed, consult with an animal nutritionist to learn how to use it safely and nutritionally in the ration. In addition to corn stalks and wheat straw, some of the most common alternate feed ingredients are discussed below.
Gin and mill by-products
"Common alternate feeds for the southern states are cottonseed by-products," said Tara Felix, The Pennsylvania State University. "There are a number of cottonseed products from which to choose including whole cottonseed, cottonseed hulls, cottonseed meal and gin trash. Choices for whole cottonseed are fuzzy or delinted. Fuzzy cottonseed is touted by some producers as a near perfect supplement because it contains the meat and oil from the seed as well as some additional fiber from the fuzzy lint that covers the seed. It typically contains 15 to 21 percent crude protein and 15 to 17 percent fat. Because of the high fat content in whole cottonseed, concentration in the diet is usually limited to 15 percent of the dry matter."
Cottonseed hulls are simply the outer seed coat that is removed before the seed is processed for oil. They contain very little protein and are mostly fiber; therefore, cottonseed hulls are more applicable where additional filler or fiber is needed . Gin trash is used as a cattle feed and is best for cows in the last trimester of pregnancy, due to its poor digestibility and limited nutrient supply. It is an economical feed for cows where weight gain is not the objective. Gin trash is usually not palatable to cattle when first fed.
"Exercise caution when feeding cottonseed products because of their gossypol content," said Felix. "Gossypol poisoning may reduce fertility in breeding bulls and reduce intake and gains in growing animals when cottonseed products are the main portion of the diet."
Another alternate feed to consider is soybean hulls if you live in a soybean growing area. While whole soybeans can cause a number of cattle nutritional problems, soybean hulls are heated and processed eliminating most of the anti-nutritional issues. Limit soybean hulls, however, to no more than 30 percent of the diet, because they can cause bloat at higher levels. Soybean hulls tend to have the most consistent nutritive values of the alternate feeds and contain 12.2 percent protein.
"Similar to cottonseed, there are a variety of peanut by-products including hulls, skins and meal. However, these products are less available and require some caution in feeding," said Felix. "Although peanut meal may contain as much as 45 to 55 percent crude protein, it is often lysine deficient. The protein in peanut meal is normally less digestible than other high protein supplements, likely due to the tannin concentration. Peanut products are subject to aflatoxin infestations which can cause fertility issues, abortions and growth suppression. Peanut hulls also contain very little energy. Because of the negative factors, peanut hulls are generally only used when other alternate feeds with comparable fiber content are too expensive or unavailable."
Processor, distillery and brewery by-products
Among the most popular alternate feeds in the United States, especially in the Midwest are co-products of corn processing. Corn gluten feed is a by-product of the wet milling process and consists primarily of bran from the grain after the starch and oil are removed. Available in wet or dry form, corn gluten feed is high in protein (25 to 26 percent) and is best fed at a rate of 0.5 percent of body weight in combination with a forage.
"Distiller's grains with solubles (DGS) have been an important, low cost protein source for beef cattle producers for over three decades. They are a by-product of corn dry milling in which starch is fermented to ethanol. Although DGS is a popular feed, there are three major challenges when feeding large amounts," said Felix. "Concentrations of DGS of over 25 percent of the diet could overload the animal's digestive system. A second concern is the fat content of DGS which ranges from 10 to 12 percent. Feeding excess fat reduces fiber digestibility and cattle performance. Sulfur content is the third concern because high levels in the cow's diet reduces her ability to absorb copper."
Brewer's grains are by-products of the beer industry and are predominately barley. They are typically a regionally available feed that is sourced relatively inexpensively. In many instances, the biggest challenge associated with sourcing brewer's grains for cattle feed is the storage and handling of the product. Brewer's grains cost less when sourced wet with as much as 79 percent water. Handling and storing a wet product, particularly in warm climates, presents challenges with runoff and spoilage .
"Cane molasses is a by-product from the manufacture of sugar," said Matt Hersom, UF/IFAS North Florida Research and Education Center. "Molasses is extremely palatable and an excellent source of energy. It is commonly blended with urea, vitamins and minerals."
Hominy feed is a by-product from the manufacture of hominy grits from corn. This product is a mixture of bran, germ and starch. It must contain at least four percent fat. Hominy feed is palatable to cattle and is about equal to corn in energy value. Levels of 50 percent or more of the concentrate mix have been used successfully in cattle rations, but 10 to 15 percent is more common.
"Rice Bran, a by-product of rice milling, is high in fiber and nutritional value. It is rather bulky, however, and can easily become rancid due to its high unsaturated fat content. Rice Mill Feed, another by-product of rice milling, is about one-third rice bran and two-thirds rice hulls. This product has a low feed value due to the hulls," said Hersom.
Fruits and vegetables
"Citrus by-products are unique to the Southeastern United States and California," said Felix. "These by-products include citrus meal and citrus pulp, although citrus pulp is the more widely used product for cattle. Fiber in citrus pulp is very digestible, but contains only five to eight percent crude protein requiring additional amounts from other sources. It is excellent for growing cattle and has been successfully fed at 50 to 60 percent of the diet."
Cull vegetables are sometimes available in vegetable growing areas. These culls are very high in water content (approximately 80 to 95 percent), but on a dry basis, they are good energy sources.
"A calcium-phosphorus mineral mixture and salt should be available to cattle at all times, especially when using alternate feeds. Vitamin A may need to be supplemented as well," said Eric McPhail, Colorado State University Extension.
1. Cottonseed, cottonseed hulls, cottonseed meal and gin trash are all alternate feeds from the ginning process.(NRCS photo)
2. A calcium-phosphorus mineral mix should be available to cattle at all times. (Photo by Robert Fears)
3. Lack of handling equipment can make the feeding of brewer's grains difficult. (Photo by Robert Fears)
4. Corn gluten feed consists primarily of bran that is left after the starch and oil are removed. (NRCS photo)
