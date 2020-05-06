Texas is big and ranks first in a lot of beneficial statistics; however, one record that we don’t like to brag about is our number of feral hogs. An estimated 7 million to 8 million wild hogs roam across 35 states, with one-third of them in Texas.
Our share of the pests is about 2.6 million head, and without control efforts, the population can double every five years.
Hogs have a gestation period of approximately four months, which allows them to deliver an average of 1.6 litters per year when range conditions are good. Pregnant females at six months old have been documented, but most mature at about one year. Litters are usually five to six piglets, which is more offspring than produced by any other native big game animal in the United States. Studies have revealed that 66 percent of the Texas feral hog population needs harvesting every year just to maintain the current population. Currently, only about 30 percent of the population are removed annually.
“Trapping accounts for about 57 percent of the annual removal of pigs in Texas,” said Billy Higginbotham, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension professor emeritus. “Corral traps capture more than three times the number of pigs caught in box traps. Aerial gunning, strategic shooting at night and sport hunting account for about 35 percent of the hog removal.”
Feral hogs often are hard to find and the only visual evidence of their presence is their damage to crops, soil or water. Successful hog control requires a thorough understanding of the animals’ foraging habits and travel patterns. Land managers commonly resort to trapping to prevent further hog damage to their property, but this effort sometimes meets with limited success. Correct trap design, placement and baiting are essential for successful capture of wild pigs.
Trap design
“Large corral-type traps offer a better opportunity to catch the entire sounder (herd of feral hogs) at one time than the smaller box traps. Sheep and goat panels that are 5 feet high and comprised of 4-inch by 4-inch squares are good materials for corral trap construction. Support the panels at regular intervals, at least every 4 feet, with T-posts or a similar material,” Higginbotham said. “The panels should not have gaps along the bottom that would allow hogs to escape. This design is portable since it can be disassembled and moved on a flatbed trailer.”
Corral traps work better when they are built in a tear- drop design where the gate is located in the narrow funnel area. Avoid having sharp corners in the trap that will allow pigs to pile on each other. This provides an opportunity for the hogs on top of the pile to go over the top of a panel. It is OK to have some tall grass and brush in the trap because the vegetation might help camouflage its presence and make the hogs less wary. The trap should have enough room to allow hogs to move away from anyone approaching, which will help prevent the animals from panicking and going over the fence.
Doors or gates used on traps include saloon, rooter, swinging or guillotine. Higginbotham prefers the guillotine gate because it costs less to build than the three listed continuous catch gates. The guillotine gate differs from the others in that it cannot be reopened by hogs once it is tripped.
“Recent research has clearly shown that the number of hogs caught with the first trip of the gate is the entire catch,” said Higginbotham. “Very rarely do additional pigs push open a continuous catch gate once it has been tripped and closes.”
Guillotine gates basically consist of a sheet of plywood 4 feet wide by 6 feet tall positioned in a channel on each side. Channels for the plywood are 6 feet tall and at least 1 to 1 ½ inches wider and deeper than the thickness of the plywood so it can fall freely without binding when tripped. The channels are formed by fastening a smaller board between larger boards with wood screws. Four horizontal braces that attach the left and right channels together are 5-feet long 2-by-4s fastened with carriage bolts.
Detailed instructions and photographs for building a guillotine gate are found at: counties.agrilife.org/cooke/files/2017/08/Feral-Hogs-GUILLOTINE-STYLE-WILD-PIG-TRAP-GATES-Banta-Model.pdf
Instructions for building saloon and rooter gates are found at: feralhogs.tamu.edu/traps-design/.
Multiple choices are available for selection of a gate trigger, including pressure plate, trough, tripwire, rooter stick, bucket and tire. There is also the option of no trigger which features a throat where two panels come together. The panels close or at least narrow after a hog pushes through them. All the mentioned gate triggers are described in the publication found at: feralhogs.tamu.edu/files/2010/04/Selecting-a-Manual-Pig-Trap-Trigger.pdf.
Higginbotham prefers the tire trigger. He recommends, “Once pigs are consuming bait, place a tire at the bait site, so they become accustomed to its presence. When hogs begin eating around the tire, place more bait under and inside the tire to encourage the animals to root in order to gain access to the bait. The gate is tripped and closed by hogs pushing or flipping the tire.”
Trap placement
“Chances of successful trapping are largely dependent on strategic placement of traps,” said James Cathey of the Texas A&M AgriLife Natural Resources Institute. “For the best opportunities to catch hogs, place traps on or along trails that link their resources such as food, cover and water. Aerial photographs can show how resources are distributed across the landscape and are obtained at the local USDA Farm Service Center or on software programs such as Google Earth.”
Before placing a trap, scout for hog signs which include trails, scat, wallows, damage and rubs. Hog rubs are recognized by areas of mud on trees, posts and utility poles. Where hogs are abundant, they will create visible paths. Often the easiest sign to identify is rooting; however, do not place traps exactly where the damage was detected. Hogs dig into soil to obtain roots, grubs and other subterranean insects and they will continue to hunt these familiar food sources rather than pursue bait in a trap.
“In some cases, hogs may just pass through one property to gain access to a feeding area on another property. If so, determine where the hogs are entering the property and set the trap nearby,” Cathey said. “Use landscape features to hide the trap as much as possible or set the trap near a fence line. Feral hogs often travel along creeks and roads and use cover near overgrown fence lines while traveling. These areas funnel hog travel and provide excellent places to set traps, particularly if the trails lead to a feeding area. Other good sites for corral traps are watering holes, wallowing areas and rub sites. If possible, place traps upwind from bedding areas to allow wind to disperse bait scent to the hogs.”
Bait types
No toxicants, fertility agents or biological control chemicals are legally registered for use against feral hogs in the United States at the current time. Baits should serve as attractants to lure hogs into a trap and not have toxic properties. For instance, some people may mix diesel with corn, thinking it will deter nontarget species, but it is not necessary and likely will cause more harm than good.
“Feral hogs are omnivores, meaning they eat both plants and animals. This leads to a wide array of baits that are used successfully,” said Cathey. “Common baits include whole corn, livestock cubes, carrion, sour grain and commercial hog attractant scents. Other suitable baits are corn fermented in beer, bread fermented in water, dry dog food, ripe fruit and flour.” A hog bait recipe developed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is shown in Table 1.
If corn is used, nontarget animals such as deer sometimes are captured, which is illegal. Soaking the corn in water for one week will cause it to sour, and the strong odor will deter other animals from eating it. Regardless of bait type, trapping is usually less successful if acorns or other readily available natural foods are abundant. For all feral hog traps, it is critical to pre-bait for a period prior to setting the trap. Prebaiting will attract hogs and accustom them to entering the trap. Additional information on placement and baiting of traps is found at: Feralhogs.tamu.edu/files/2010/04/L-5526-placing-and-Baiting-Feral-Hog-Traps.pdf.
To help increase the number of harvested hogs, Texas A&M wildlife specialists have written several extension publications on techniques to use in trapping in addition to the ones referenced in this article. These publications can be obtained free of charge from the Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute at www.wildpigs.nri.tamu.edu.
