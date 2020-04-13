Sustainability has been a "buzz word" in the food industry for several years and frequent discussions on the subject continue. Younger generations of consumers want assurance that their food comes from safe, reliable sources.
In reality, sustainably is more important to the producer than the consumer because once resource production capability is reduced or depleted, the operation no longer is profitable. Over-grazed pastures and heavy stocking rates lead to potential destruction of the soil-forage resource and often creates the necessity of supplementation to sustain the herd. These management strategies can lead to non-profitable operations.
Successful cow-calf producers and stocker operators have learned the management strategies necessary for soil and forage sustainability.
Monte Rouquette Jr. of Texas A&M AgriLife Research said, "How do you develop sustainability of forages and pastures for cattle production? First you establish management strategies that provide guidance and set expectations and objectives which focus on pastures and cattle production goals. To maintain, promote or enhance sustainable pastures, managers should implement stocking strategies based on forage production that is either measured or visually estimated. Management strategies should include input-output decisions with potential objectives to match forage-animal requirements for production and economic rewards.
"In writing management strategies, seek answers for the questions listed in Table 1."
Rouquette provided the ensuing research summaries that document sustainable management principles and focus on forage utilization and animal performance. The research was conducted by Rouquette and others.
Stockers and warm-season perennial grasses
Six-month-old, freshly weaned, 450-pound, non-Brahman crossbred stockers grazing in the Gulf Coast and southeastern U.S. regions have much lower average daily gain than older, heavier calves. Optimum to maximum average daily gain for steers on bermudagrass may be achieved with long-yearlings (12 months to 15 months of age) weighing greater than 650 pounds with a body condition score 4 or less and with Brahman influence.
Average daily gain of stockers is directly related to total digestible nutrients, crude protein and available forage mass. Among warm-season perennial grasses, Tifton 85 bermudagrass has produced greater stocker gains than other grasses. This bermudagrass hybrid has some of the highest digestibility and the best potential for optimum average daily gain for stocker steers, replacement heifers and cow-calf.
Forage mass availability that allows stockers selectively to graze a high percentage of leaf components results in optimum average daily gain. A forage allowance of greater than one pound of forage dry matter per 1.5 pounds of animal body weight is necessary for optimum average daily gain and gain per acre.
Continuous stocking and numerous types of rotational stocking approaches have been used to enhance stocker gains. One of the primary strategies resulting in reduced or no average daily gain from rotational grazing is forcing stockers to consume a high percentage of available forage. Forced consumption to increase percent forage utilization results in intake and consumption of lower nutritive value stems. Alternate stocking strategies using a first-last rotational method, with a two-herd or three-herd system, on bermudagrass pastures significantly can enhance Average daily gain of the first herd.
With a flexible grazing strategy, cattle in the first herd consume only the top third of the available forage which has much higher nutritive value than the lower two-thirds remaining for the next herd. Thus, the best management strategy for animal gains using the leader-follower grazing system is placing young stocker steers or replacement heifers in the first herd because they have the highest nutrient requirements for gain. Then use cows and calves or dry cows in the last herd.
Numerous supplemented grazing experiments have been evaluated by scientists as a method of enhancing Average daily gain compared to pasture-only stockers. In general, the studies showed that supplementation of about 0.2% to 0.3% of animal body weight provided the most efficient gain. Cost of supplements to produce addition average daily gain is usually a concern of the stocker operator.
Management should consider animal requirements and the amount of protein and/or energy in a supplement. The most important economy of supplementation is the cost of supplement for additional gain over non-supplemented cattle. The goal of cost-effectiveness is using the amount of supplement that creates an additive response to forage and not replacing forage with supplement. For instance, a commonly used supplement fed at one percent of stocker cattle body weight may be appropriate and a best management practice when forage is limited and cattle require additional energy.
Stockers and cow-calf on winter annual forages
Active grazing is extended into the fall, winter and early spring using cool-season annual grasses or grass-clover combinations. Small grains adapted to the southern U.S. include cereal rye, wheat, oats and triticale. Rye has shown the best tolerance to low pH (acidic) soils. Stocking strategies present challenges in stocker operations that primarily are related to nitrogen fertilization timing and rates as well as climatic diversity.
With majority forage production occurring in late winter to early spring, flexible stocking rates are required for proper utilization. Stocking rates appropriate in November to December are probably too high in December to January and they may be too low in February to April. Achievement of optimum gain per acre may require a stocking rate two-times greater in the spring than in the fall.
A recommended stocking strategy for small grains plus annual ryegrass pastures is to use cows and fall-born calves to assist with desired grazing pressure or forage availability. Limit grazing of cows and calves or stockers is also practiced and may involve grazing two to three days per week, two to three hours per day or other combinations that allow managers a daily or weekly appraisal of forage production and utilization.
Cow-calf
Several management options are available to cow-calf producers for sustainable pasture and beef production. In the southeastern states from Interstate 20 to the Gulf of Mexico, warm-season perennial grasses are the basic pasture forages. Cow-calf systems are managed over a 365-day period with the basic pasture grass becoming dormant during the winter. To provide a constant source of forage for daily consumption, an array of strategies is implemented including winter-annual forages and/or hay with stockpiled warm-season perennial grasses with or without supplementation.
Choice and selection of calving season offer challenges for management to match forage production and nutritive value of pastures with rebreeding of the cow herd. Cows should have a body condition score of 5 or greater at calving time to rebreed successfully. The most appropriate strategies to attain acceptable body condition score and reliable, sustained 12-month calving intervals are related to forage and pasture conditions during the 3-month to 4-month dry cow period extending from weaning to birth of the next calf.
Objectives and decisions to consider in deciding on the best calving season are presented in Table 2.
Management strategy considerations
Prolonged high stocking rates and resultant low herbage mass under continuous grazing can cause substantial stand loss of both Coastal and common bermudagrass pastures. With the aggressive and persistent nature of invasive bermudagrass ecotypes, however, bermudagrass species can continue to provide nearly complete ground cover with nitrogen fertilizer applications.
The most reliable and predictable factor in sustainability of cow-calf production is forage persistence and stand maintenance. Primary strategies for the desired level of pasture and cow-calf production is stocking rate, intensity of defoliation and maintenance of soil nutrients. Base stocking strategies on forage growth and nutritive value and allow modifications on defoliation to match animal nutrient requirements. Objectives of stocking strategies are targeted at matching stocking rates and methods with climatic conditions of a specific ecoregion to obtain positive biological and economic impacts on a sustainable system.
Successful managers always should have a multi-level decision indicator that includes current, weekly, monthly and seasonal expectations of forage growth and accumulation which are influenced by climatic conditions. Management should implement the best approach for optimum forage utilization by changing stocking rate, altering stocking method and/or mechanical harvesting.
Implementing management strategies requires a similar mindset as one preparing for a competitive event. Competitors for management are climatic diversities and appropriate timing to match soil-forage characteristics with animal requirements.
Rewards for winning the game are sustainable livestock production and an economically viable product.
Photo by Robert Fears
Dry cow - In a leader-follower grazing system, dry cows can follow replacement heifers or stocker steers because dry cows require less nutrients.
Photo by Robert Fears
Calving - Calving should be timed with the best nutritive value of pasture forage.
Photo by Robert Fears
Stocking rate- Matching stocking rates to available forage is very important for pasture sustainability.
Photo by Robert Fears
Soil Health- Maintaining good soil health is the basic requirement for pasture and cattle sustainability.
