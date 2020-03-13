Covid-19 (coronavirus) Advisory: Winedale is closed until further notice, along with all other departments and units that are part of the University of Texas at Austin. In addition, appointments, events and programs that were scheduled to occur before April 30, 2020, have been cancelled. Updates to this policy will be posted on this web page: www.cah.utexas.edu/coronavirus.php.
Unfortunately, this means the next two lunch and learns, volunteer training, and second Saturdays at Winedale are cancelled for March and April. Please pass this information along.
