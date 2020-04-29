I have been moved by the way members of our communities have helped each other in the best "we're-all-in-this-together" tradition.
Apparently one member of the community was so in need of something that he decided to steal my autistic sons' adult tricycle from the front of our home. My boys are now more restricted during this difficult time. It is a beautiful blue Schwinn Meridian, my son's favorite color. If you see it, please call the Bryan Police and report it.
This is not the best time to have to replace an item such as this.
MIRIAM AUNE
Bryan
