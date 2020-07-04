Churches are exempt from Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide mask mandate, though places of worship in Bryan-College Station have been taking precautions since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
First United Methodist Church of Bryan Pastor Rick Sitton said the church has maintained services with open spaces. Visitors must wear masks, and every other pew is empty.
“Those who decide that they want to come realize that masks are the price we pay to gather right now,” Sitton said.
In College Station, members of St. Mary’s Catholic Center also are instructed to wear masks at services. Church communications director Anthony Gerhart said the church is maintaining a 25% capacity maximum for each Mass, spacing families apart by 6 feet.
Confession, formerly offered in a small room, is now conducted in a spacious room with a large curtain and is held by appointment only, Gerhart said. Holy Communion is conducted during Mass by a priest and an assistant who bring the bread to each family in their pew.
“The person distributing it will place the host vertically, letting it fall on [the recipient’s] palm,” Gerhart said. “Then, once they have passed on, the person receiving will remove their mask to consume the host.”
No wine is consumed, as per the instruction of the Diocese of Austin, Gerhart said.
“With Catholicism, we believe the presence of Jesus is present — body, soul, divinity — in one species alone,” Gerhart said. “I’m sure a lot of people would prefer to receive the wine as well, but we haven’t heard any [complaints].”
Cassian Sibley, priest at The Life-Giving Spring of the Mother of God Russian Orthodox Church near Downtown Bryan, said that prior to the pandemic, the congregation would meet in a modest-sized house, with services held in the equivalent of the home’s living room space. Sibley and his staff grouped the congregation into five sections, each of which are appointed a time to attend a Sunday service. Adults are required to wear masks. The only exceptions are Sibley and his cantor, who conduct the service through singing call-and-response in the Russian Orthodox tradition. Sibley said he currently is practicing self-isolation for two weeks after a family member tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s not an ideal situation,” Sibley said of the changes in services, “but it enables everyone to meet religious obligation and participate in a service. For us, this liturgy is a 1,600-year-old form of worship and offering to God. It is the way we worship, honor and praise God, and it has a lot of emotional resonance.”
