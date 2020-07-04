Lessons observed from the handling of COVID-19, along with previous pandemics and outbreaks, can help the country and the world prevent and protect people from future viral threats, Global One Health Associate Dean Gerry Parker said during a Friday webinar.
The five key lessons observed in previous outbreaks that have not been turned into lessons learned are leadership, coordination, collaboration, communication and innovation, Parker said.
Leadership is not about individual leaders, Parker said, but about establishing a better organizational structure and framework to allow for effective leadership.
“We have a large bureaucratic structure spread across many different agencies at the federal level, so it’s extremely difficult to effectively lead, make hard choices, make the priorities and make sure the available funding is used in the most effective ways,” he said.
Parker would like to see a nonpartisan COVID-19 pandemic commission formed, similar to the anti-terrorism commission developed following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. The commission, he said, will help provide a thoughtful, objective path forward in preparing for future pandemics.
Preparing an effort to prevent another pandemic from happening is the final of five phases of the pandemic Parker outlined. The first is containment. Then are broad community mitigation interventions, which happened in mid-March with the stay-at-home orders. The third phase is the current phase: targeted community mitigation interventions before a vaccine is available, such as closing bars and requiring masks in public spaces. The fourth will be control following the introduction of a vaccine.
A vaccine will help, but it will not stop another pandemic, he said. Referencing a finding from The National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, Parker said, an investment of $4.5 billion focused on prevention of outbreaks could save $60 billion in response.
“We’re way beyond $60 billion for this current pandemic that we’re in, way beyond that,” he said. “So a little investment in prevention might really, really pay off. We’re going to have to think about that for the future, so this doesn’t happen again.”
After-action findings from COVID-19 will come later, but lessons observed from previous outbreaks that still need to be implemented stem from analyses of the handling of the anthrax letters in 2001, the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome outbreak in 2002 and 2003, the H1N1 pandemic in 2009 and the Ebola epidemic in 2014-2016.
“[The SARS outbreak] was supposed to be our wake-up call that we had to be better prepared for emerging infectious diseases with pandemic potential,” Parker said.
Some of the findings discovered in looking at those previous pandemics and outbreaks are similar to the coronavirus situation. A few he mentioned Friday were the need to find new vaccines and therapeutics and make them available and implement medical countermeasures for low- and middle-income countries.
“This is a global problem,” he said. “We can’t just solve the problem in the United States. We have to think about how we also support low- and middle-income countries as well.”
It is important, he said, also to do a better job of protecting healthcare workers and critical supply chain personnel, especially in the food and agriculture and energy sectors.
“I didn’t mention how many health care workers have lost their life just in the COVID-19, but we’ve had health care workers die and other critical infrastructure personnel die of COVID because we didn’t have sufficient personal protection equipment for them,” he said.
Supply chains are a vulnerable area of the nation’s infrastructure, Parker said, but its lack of control over those operations over the past two decades did not become apparent until the pandemic.
“We absolutely need it, and we couldn’t protect our health care providers adequately and we couldn’t protect those that work in our critical infrastructure, whether that be in the food processing plants, other areas of ag or whether that be probably in energy too,” he said, noting this also played a factor in minority populations being hardest hit by COVID-19. “We’ve got to address that problem head on to protect all vulnerable populations.”
One of the most important findings that needs to be addressed better is risk communication and communication to earn the public’s trust, he said.
“We have to do a much better job of communicating the importance of individual responsibility and infection control and community mitigation, whether that be keeping your space, covering your face, handwashing, staying home when sick and so forth,” he said.
When the time comes to look at the United States’ and the world’s response to COVID-19, Parker said, Jan. 23 will be a critical date as the date Wuhan, China, went into lockdown.
“This date 23 January when Wuhan was locked down was a major warning signal for the world, and we were slow to respond and see that signal and listen to that chatter,” he said, emphasizing that is just his opinion.
While it can sometimes seem like the country and the world learned nothing from past pandemics and outbreaks, he said, it has gotten better, but there is still more to do.
As of July 1, he said, there were more than 10 million cases in the world, 2.7 million in the United States and more than 175,000 in Texas. The death total as of that date was 516,000 in the world, 128,000 in the United States and 2,500 in the state.
Noting the increased testing in the state, Parker said, the medical community would like the ratio of positive test to total tests to be in the 3% to 5% range, but it is at about 15%.
“That kind of is an indication that we do have significant community transmission of [COVID-19] in our communities, and we’re not doing enough testing, even though our testing has dramatically increased,” he said.
With the rapid rise in cases every day in Texas and across the country, Parker said, his fear is that the number of cases will overwhelm communities’ capacity for contact tracing.
“Please be an ambassador in people you associate with and talk to that it’s very, very important, it’s essential that we do wear face coverings when we’re out and about in the community, that we maintain our space amongst others, wash hands often and stay home if sick,” he said, noting double-layered cloth masks are effective in preventing the spread of viruses from the wearer to others around them. “Bottom line, avoid getting sick and avoid making others sick. We all have a responsibility here to help mitigate transmission in our communities.”
