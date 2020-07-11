Brazos County health officials reported one death and 97 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Health officials said a woman in her 90s who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. This is the 35th Brazos County resident to die after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has 2,901 total cases. Of the total cases, 1,181 are considered active, 130 fewer than Thursday’s total; 1,685 people have recovered, which is 226 more than Thursday’s total.
Health officials said Friday that 23,272 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 85 more than Thursday’s total.
Brazos County has an infection rate of 12.79 per 1,000 residents. Harris County’s infection rate is 8.89 per 1,000 people, while Dallas County’s is 11.74 per 1,000.
There were 28 Brazos County residents hospitalized Friday, which is one more than Thursday’s total. Five people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Friday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 75%, and the ICU bed capacity is at 80%.
In the Brazos Valley’s trauma service area, there are 12 available ICU beds, 166 available hospital beds and 36 available ventilators as of Friday evening, state officials reported. There are 58 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
Brazos Valley
Milam County officials reported 12 additional cases on Friday, bringing the total there to 149. There have been 96 recoveries and six people are in the hospital. One person has died in Milam County.
In Burleson County, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 134 cases, an increase of three. Sixty-one people have recovered there. Robertson County officials are reporting seven additional cases, bringing the total there to 93. The DSHS reports 30 have recovered there.
In Madison County, there is one additional case, bringing the total to 97. The DSHS reports 23 have recovered there. Five additional cases have been reported in Leon County, bringing the total to 87. Seventeen have recovered there.
Grimes County is now reporting 644 cases, according to the DSHS, an increase of six. At least 459 cases are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Grimes County officials said Tuesday that there have been 17 deaths there, 15 of which were from the Wallace Pack Unit. There have been 304 recoveries, at least 227 of which were at the TDCJ facilities.
Washington County has 349 cases, the DSHS reports, an increase of 12 over Thursday. There have been 32 deaths and 210 recoveries there.
Statewide
State officials are reporting 10,002 patients in the hospital in Texas, taking 17.4% of hospital beds. That’s an increase of 313 over Thursday.
There are now 3,013 people in Texas who have died from COVID-19, 95 more than reported Thursday. State officials said there were 9.765 new cases reported Thursday, bringing the total to 240,111. There were 76,577 viral tests reported, making the positivity rate statewide — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests conducted over seven days — at 14.5%.
Harris County has the most cases in the state with 40,919. There have been 423 deaths there.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 there. The county has 2,442 cases, 2,014 of which are active. Fifteen people have died there, officials said.
