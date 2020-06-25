Brazos County health officials reported one death and 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
This is the second-highest single-day number of new cases reported in Brazos County since the start of the pandemic. The county now has a total of 1,493 overall cases.
Health officials reported a 27th death of a Brazos County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, a man in his 60s.
Health officials said the increase in numbers are due to community spread. Of the 116 reported new cases on Thursday, 78% are due to community spread. Currently, community spread accounts for 63.1% of all of Brazos County's COVID-19 cases.
Of the total cases, 782 are considered active, 96 more than Wednesday’s total; 684 people have recovered, which is 19 more than Wednesday’s total.
Health officials said Thursday that 18,128 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 1,027 more than Wednesday’s total.
There were 28 Brazos County residents hospitalized Thursday, which is two more than Wednesday’s total.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
