Cases of COVID-19 continued to surge in Brazos County on Thursday, with health officials reporting a 27th death and 116 new cases.
The number of new cases is the second-highest in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The county reported 145 new cases June 17. Thursday’s new cases bring the total number of cases in the county to 1,493, and it was the 17th straight day of double-digit increases.
Officials with the Brazos County Health District attributed the growing number of cases to community spread. Of the 116 reported new cases Thursday, 78% are due to community spread, officials said. Community spread has accounted for 63.1% of all of Brazos County’s COVID-19 cases.
Of the county’s total number of cases, officials said 782 remained active Thursday.
Officials said the county’s 27th death related to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus was a man in his 60s. No other details were released.
Twenty-eight Brazos County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, according to Health District figures. Across the region that includes Brazos, Robertson, Burleson, Grimes, Washington, Leon and Madison counties, 147 hospital beds remained open Thursday, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Of those, 13 were intensive care beds. There were 47 patients across the seven-county area hospitalized with COVID-19, state health officials reported.
Health officials said Thursday that 18,128 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 1,027 more than Wednesday’s total.
Brazos County’s infection rate reached a high on Thursday of six infections per 1,000 residents. Washington County, which had 244 confirmed cases on Thursday, had a slightly higher infection rate, with 6.94 confirmed cases per 1,000 residents.
Grimes County had an infection rate of 11.13 confirmed cases per 1,000 residents and a total of 338 confirmed cases as of Thursday, with at least 251 inmates at the Pack Unit state prison testing positive.
In Milam County, which reported 78 cases of COVID-19 through Thursday, including 30 new cases in the past eight days, County Judge Steve Young issued a disaster order requiring the use of face masks. The order will go into effect Monday.
“Wearing a mask is like wearing your seat belt. It’s like wearing a hard hat on a construction site,” Young said in a Facebook video. “It’s something that just makes sense, and there’s no good reason not to do it.”
Under the disaster order, all Milam County businesses and commercial entities will require employees, visitors and patrons to wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth while on the business’s premises. Businesses will deny entrance to those who refuse or fail to comply with the order.
“You’re not going to be allowed in a store, you’re not going to be allowed to go shopping unless you wear a mask,” Young said. “That’s just all there is to it.”
The order is exempt to those exercising, driving, pumping gas, eating or drinking and going into a building or doing an activity that requires security surveillance, such as going to the bank.
Failure to comply with the order could result in a fine up to $1,000.
Young said if businesses need face masks for customers, they can request some from his office.
“This burden is really going to fall on business owners, and I hate that part, but that’s the best I can do under the governor’s orders,” Young said. “I’m trying to do whatever I can as your county judge to ensure the safety of all of us.”
In other Brazos Valley counties, Burleson County reported one new case on Thursday, bringing the county’s overall total to 68. In Madison County, which had 26 positive cases Thursday, according to state figures, walk-up testing will be available Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lake Madison Lake House.
Robertson County, which had 33 confirmed cases Thursday, will offer walk-up testing on Wednesday at Hearne High School and the Pridgeon Center in Franklin during the same time.
Leon County was reporting no new cases Thursday; confirmed cases remained at 19, with 12 of those remaining active. Testing there will be offered Monday in at the Precinct 2 office in Oakwood, Tuesday at Buffalo City Hall and Wednesday at the Normangee Civic Center.
People interested in getting the tests do not have to have symptoms. No appointments are necessary.
