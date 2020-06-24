Brazos County health officials reported one death and 72 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
This is the second-highest single-day number of new cases reported in Brazos County since the start of the pandemic. The county now has a total of 1,377 overall cases.
Health officials reported a 26th death on Wednesday, a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized. It's the first death reported in Brazos County since June 13.
Of the total cases, 686 are considered active, 46 more than Tuesday’s total; 665 people have recovered, which is 25 more than Tuesday’s total.
Health officials said Wednesday that 17,101 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 2,151 more than Tuesday's total.
There were 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized Wednesday, which is two less than Tuesday’s total. Four people were discharged from the hospital Wednesday.
The Health District will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
Classics at the Courthouse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.