Brazos County health officials reported one death and 72 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
This is the second-highest single-day number of new cases reported in Brazos County since the start of the pandemic. The county now has a total of 1,377 overall cases.
Health officials reported a 26th death on Wednesday, a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized. It’s the first death reported in Brazos County since June 13.
Of the total cases, 686 are considered active, 46 more than Tuesday’s total; 665 people have recovered, which is 25 more than Tuesday’s total.
Health officials said Wednesday that 17,101 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 2,151 more than Tuesday’s total.
There were 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized Wednesday, which is two fewer than Tuesday’s total. Four people were discharged from the hospital Wednesday.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Region N — which encompasses most of the Brazos Valley — has 136 available hospital beds, 37 fewer than were available Tuesday. Of those, 16 are in the intensive care unit, eight fewer than Tuesday. There are 37 ventilators available, a decrease of two. The DSHS reports there are 46 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital in the area, which is five fewer than were hospitalized on Tuesday.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
Brazos Valley
Washington County reported 245 cases on Wednesday, an increase of three. There are 158 recovered cases there, and 30 people who have died. Four people remain hospitalized. Milam County officials reported 73 cases there, with 52 recovered. One person has died there, and two are hospitalized.
Grimes County reported no additional cases Wednesday. The county has 338 total cases to date, with 251 linked to the state prison system. Grimes County has 44 active and 27 recovered cases. One person has died there, an inmate at the Wallace Pack Unit.
Robertson County continues to report 36 cases. Robertson County has 26 active and 10 recovered cases.
There are 67 positive cases in Burleson County, according to the DSHS. Eighteen people have recovered, an increase of two since Tuesday. In Madison County, there are 27 positive cases with 10 recoveries. Leon County continues to report 19 cases. Five people have recovered there.
