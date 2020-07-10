Brazos County health officials reported one death and 97 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Health officials said a woman in her 90s who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. This is the 35th Brazos County resident to die after being treated for COVID-19.
The county now has 2,901 total cases. Of the total cases, 1,181 are considered active, 130 fewer than Thursday’s total; 1,685 people have recovered, which is 226 more than Thursday’s total.
Health officials said Friday that 23,272 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 85 more than Thursday’s total.
There were 28 Brazos County residents hospitalized Friday, which is one more than Thursday’s total. Five people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Friday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 75%, and the ICU bed capacity is at 80%.
