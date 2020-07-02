Brazos County health officials reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The county now has a total of 2,228 overall cases. Of the total cases, 1,132 are considered active, 30 more than Wednesday’s total; 1,065 people have recovered, which is 71 more than Wednesday’s total.
This is the seventh time in the last eight days Brazos County has reported over 100 new cases in a single day.
Health officials said Thursday that 20,150 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 299 more than Wednesday’s total.
There were 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized Thursday, which is nine more than Wednesday’s total and the highest number of hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. One person was discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Thursday Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 76%, and the ICU bed capacity is at 67%.
To date, 31 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported Tuesday.
The Brazos County Expo Complex will host another free drive-thru testing site on July 7 and 8 by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing is open to everyone, not just Brazos County residents.
The Health District will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
