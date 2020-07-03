Brazos County health officials reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The county now has a total of 2,228 overall cases. Of the total cases, 1,132 are considered active, 30 more than Wednesday’s total; 1,065 people have recovered, which is 71 more than Wednesday’s total.
This is the seventh time in the past eight days Brazos County has reported over 100 new cases in a single day.
Health officials said Thursday that 20,150 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 299 more than Wednesday’s total.
There were 41 Brazos County residents hospitalized Thursday, which is nine more than Wednesday’s total and the highest number of hospitalizations in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. One person was discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Thursday that Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 76%, and the ICU bed capacity is at 67%.
To date, 31 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported Tuesday.
Brazos County is reporting 9.70 cases per 1,000 people, state officials said. Harris County is currently reporting 7.14 cases per 1,000 residents, while Dallas County is reporting 8.46 cases per 1,000.
The Brazos County Expo Complex will host another free drive-thru testing site Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing is open to everyone, not just Brazos County residents.
The Health District will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
Brazos Valley
Grimes County, Milam County, Robertson County and Madison County all reported case increases on Thursday.
In Grimes County, officials are reporting 560 cases, an increase of 18. Of those, 425 are connected to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Two have died and 255 have recovered.
According to Robertson County officials, there was one additional case there, bringing the total to 57. Ten people have recovered. Milam County officials reported 92 cases, an increase of two. There are 73 who have recovered and three in the hospital. One person has died there.
Madison County saw an increase of three cases, bringing the total there to 26, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. There have been 12 who have recovered.
Leon County continues to report 31 cases, with six recoveries, and Burleson County continues to report 84 cases with 19 recoveries. In Washington County, there are 280 cases. Four people are hospitalized in Washington County, and 31 have died. There are 159 who have recovered, county officials said.
Statewide
There were 7,915 additional COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, bringing the total in the state to 175,977. There have been 2,525 who have died, 44 more than Wednesday. According to state officials, there are 7,382 who are hospitalized, more than double the number from two weeks ago. According to the Texas Tribune, coronavirus patients currently occupy 12.8% of total hospital beds. In late April, Abbott ordered hospitals to reserve 15% of beds for coronavirus patients.
Harris County continues to have the most cases, with 32,859. There have been 384 who have died there. Moore County, in the Texas Panhandle, has the most per capita with 41.10 per 1,000 people. Fifteen have died there and there are 896 positive cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.