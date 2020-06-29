Brazos County health officials reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The county now has a total of 1,943 overall cases. This is the third-highest single-day number of new cases in Brazos County and the fifth straight day the county has had over 100 new cases.
Of the total cases, 1,093 are considered active, 74 more than Sunday’s total; 821 people have recovered, which is 47 more than Sunday’s total.
Health officials said Monday that 19,651 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 755 more than Sunday’s total.
There were 34 Brazos County residents hospitalized Monday, which is five more than Sunday’s total and the most since the beginning of the pandemic. Three people were discharged from the hospital Sunday.
To date, 29 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported on Saturday.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.