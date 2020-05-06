Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Brazos County on Wednesday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 232.
No new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Seventeen people in Brazos County have died from the virus.
Medical officials said there are 97 active cases in the county, which is 10 more than Tuesday’s total. There have been 3,926 tests performed, which is the same number as Tuesday's total.
Three new patients have recovered from COVID-19, increasing Brazos County’s total to 118. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There were five patients hospitalized Wednesday, which is one more than Tuesday’s total. Clusters account for 47.8% of all cases. Community spread accounts for 43.1%. Travel accounts for 9.1%.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The press conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
