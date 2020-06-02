A 13-year-old boy from Bryan was killed in a single-car rollover crash Monday afternoon on Texas 21 in Kurten. State troopers say the driver of the truck was distracted by a cellphone.
A DPS spokesman said around 2:23 p.m. on Monday, a 2002 GMC Sierra truck with four passengers traveling northbound went off the road while entering a curve and overturned several times.
Jorge Mulato, 13, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and two other passengers were taken to area hospitals.
