Brazos County health officials reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of overall cases in the county to 1,260.
Of the total cases, 627 are considered active, nine more than Sunday’s total; 608 people have recovered, which is seven more than Sunday’s total.
There were 31 Brazos County residents hospitalized Monday, which is four more than Sunday's total and the most hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. Nine people were discharged from the hospital Monday.
Health officials said Thursday that 12,318 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is the same as Sunday’s total.
To date, 25 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported June 13.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
(1) comment
Could your reporter find out the age breakdown of the county residents in the hospital at the briefing today? The Health Department has an age breakdown of people with the virus but it would be informative to know which age groups have cases severe enough to be hospitalized.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.