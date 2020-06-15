Brazos County health officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of overall cases in the county to 821.
Of the total cases, 500 are considered active, four less than Sunday’s total; 296 people have recovered, which is 23 more than Sunday’s total.
There were 20 Brazos County residents hospitalized Monday, which is four more than Sunday’s total and ties Friday's number for the most hospitalizations in the county since the start of the pandemic. Two people were discharged from the hospital on Monday.
Health officials said Monday that 10,580 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 121 more than Sunday’s total.
Over the weekend, 82 new COVID-19 cases were reported. Saturday's increase of 60 new cases was the largest one-day spike in cases since the pandemic started.
To date, 25 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported Saturday.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
