Brazos County health officials reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of overall cases in the county to 517.
Two deaths were reported Wednesday. The residents were a male in his 50s and a male in his 90s. To date, 21 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. These are the first deaths reported in Brazos County since May 8.
Of the total cases, 298 are considered active, one less than Tuesday’s total; 198 people have recovered, which is 15 more than Tuesday's total.
There were 15 Brazos County residents hospitalized Wednesday, which is one less than Tuesday’s total. Two people were discharged from the hospital.
Health officials said Wednesday that 8,720 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 75 more than Tuesday’s total.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on June 8 at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.