Brazos County health officials reported two deaths and 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the number of overall cases in the county to 665.
Health officials confirmed two deaths Tuesday, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 90s. To date, 24 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
Of the total cases, 413 are considered active, one less than Monday’s total; 228 people have recovered, which is 30 more than Monday's total and the first reported recovered cases since last Wednesday.
There were 12 Brazos County residents hospitalized Tuesday, which is one less than Monday’s total. One person was discharged from the hospital.
Health officials said Tuesday that 10,038 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 824 more than Monday's total.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on June 15 at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
