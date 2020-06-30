Brazos County health officials reported two deaths and 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The county now has a total of 2,005 overall cases. Brazos County reported 1,522 new cases in the month of June, including 700 in the last seven days.
Additionally, a woman in her 80s and man in his 80s have died. Both were hospitalized. Overall, there have been 31 Brazos County residents who have died after being treated for COVID-19. These are the first deaths reported in the county related to the illness since Saturday.
Of the total cases, 1,125 are considered active, 32 more than Monday’s total; 849 people have recovered, which is 21 more than Monday’s total.
Health officials said Tuesday that 19,768 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 117 more than Monday’s total.
There were 37 Brazos County residents hospitalized Tuesday, which is three more than Monday’s total and the most since the beginning of the pandemic. Four people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Tuesday Brazos County's total hospital bed occupancy is at 64% and the ICU bed capacity is at 63%.
The Brazos County Expo Complex will host another free drive-thru testing site on July 7 and 8 by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing is open to everyone, not just Brazos County residents.
The Health District will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on July 6 at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
