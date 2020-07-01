Brazos County health officials reported two deaths and 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The county now has a total of 2,005 overall cases. Brazos County reported 1,522 new cases in the month of June, including 700 in the past seven days.
Additionally, a woman in her 80s and man in his 80s have died. Both were hospitalized. Overall, there have been 31 Brazos County residents who have died after being treated for COVID-19. These are the first deaths related to the illness reported in the county since Saturday.
Of the total cases, 1,125 are considered active, 32 more than Monday’s total; 849 people have recovered, which is 21 more than Monday’s total.
Health officials said Tuesday that 19,768 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 117 more than Monday’s total.
There were 37 Brazos County residents hospitalized Tuesday, which is three more than Monday’s total and the most since the beginning of the pandemic. Four people were discharged from the hospital. Health officials said Tuesday Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 64% and the ICU bed capacity is at 63%.
According to state officials, there are 8.86 cases per 1,000 residents in Brazos County. Harris County is reporting 6.68 cases per 1,000 residents, while Dallas County reports 8.02 cases per 1,000 people.
The Brazos County Expo Complex will host another free drive-thru testing site on July 7 and 8 by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing is open to everyone, not just Brazos County residents.
The Health District will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on July 6 at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
Brazos Valley
Milam, Madison and Washington counties reported additional cases on Tuesday, while other local counties’ numbers stayed the same as Monday.
Milam County officials reported 88 cases on Tuesday, an increase of five. There have been 65 who have recovered and three who are hospitalized, county officials said. One person has died there.
In Madison County, four additional cases were reported, bringing the total to 30 cases. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 12 have recovered there. Washington County officials report 270 cases, an increase of five cases. Three are hospitalized, and 158 have recovered. There have been 31 deaths there, officials report.
Burleson County continues to report 76 cases with 19 recoveries, while Robertson County officials continue to report 46 cases. Ten people have recovered there.
In Leon County, there are 27 positive cases and six recoveries. Grimes County reported 542 cases with 426 tied to the state prison system. Two patients have died in Grimes County, officials said. The DSHS reports 32 recoveries.
Statewide
There are 159,986 positive cases in Texas, 6.975 more than Monday. According to officials, more than 6,500 patients are hospitalized, which is a record-breaking number. There have been 2,424 deaths, 21 more than Monday.
Harris County has the most cases in the state, with 30,729. There have been 376 deaths there. Moore County, in the Texas Panhandle, has the most per capita, with 40.48 per 1,000 residents. Fifteen have died in Moore County, which has 889 cases.
According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 1,411 available intensive care unit beds and 13,825 available hospital beds, but with regional disparities.
Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday morning that he is putting a stop to elective surgeries and other procedures in four South Texas counties that are seeing a rapid surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
The latest ban on elective procedures applies to Cameron, Hidalgo, Nueces and Webb counties. Last week, Abbott banned those procedures in Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis counties.
“I want to remind all Texans that each of us have a responsibility to help slow the spread of this virus, and I urge everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands regularly, practice social distancing, and stay home if possible,” Abbott said in a press release.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.