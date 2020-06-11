Brazos County health officials reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of overall cases in the county to 710.
Of the total cases, 413 are considered active, 19 less than Wednesday’s total; 273 people have recovered, which is 45 more than Wednesday’s total.
There were 17 Brazos County residents hospitalized Thursday, which is four more than Wednesday’s total and the most hospitalizations in the county since the start of the pandemic. One person was discharged from the hospital.
Health officials said Wednesday that 10,367 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 329 more than Wednesday’s total.
To date, 24 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on June 15 at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.