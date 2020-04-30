Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Brazos County on Thursday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 197.
According to the Brazos County Health District, there were no new reported deaths from the virus. Sixteen people have died from the new coronavirus in Brazos County to date.
Medical officials said there are 91 active cases in the county, which is two more than Wednesday’s total. There have been 3,617 tests performed.
Two new patients have recovered from COVID-19; Brazos County’s total number of patients recovered is 91. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There were seven patients hospitalized Thursday, which is one less than Wednesday’s total, as one patient was discharged from the hospital. Clusters account for 47.2% of all cases. Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said at a Thursday briefing there are 17 clusters in Brazos County. Community spread accounts for 42.1%. Travel accounts for 10.7%.
The Brazos County Health District will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 Monday at 4:30 p.m. The press conference can be seen at
theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
Other Brazos Valley counties
Washington County
reported four new cases of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, raising the county’s total to 150. The county also confirmed two additional deaths from the virus, raising the county’s death toll to 17. All four of the new cases are community spread and one – a teenage girl – is hospitalized.
Robertson County officials said two confirmed cases reported yesterday are not residents in Robertson County. The individuals are residents of Brazos County. The county
reports three cases after one test done at last Friday’s mobile testing site at Hearne High School came back positive. The individual is a man in his 20s and is quarantined at home, according to county officials. Two patients in the county have recovered. Robertson County Judge Charles L. Ellison announced Thursday all Robertson County offices will reopen on Monday.
Grimes County reported two new cases Thursday afternoon, raising the county’s total to 19. The first patient is a female in her 50s and the case is community spread. The second patient is a minor and the case is travel related.
Milam County
still reports 16 cases with two patients currently hospitalized. Burleson County still reports 12 cases. Leon County still reports five cases. Madison County reports one case.
