Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan, right, holds an Operation Restart sign while speaking at a press conference Tuesday, May 26, 2020, beside American Sign Language interpreter Sherri Roberts at the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of overall cases in the county to 487.
Of those cases, 285 are considered active, four more than Sunday’s total; 183 people have recovered, which is the same as Sunday. One person was discharged from the hospital.
There were 15 Brazos County residents hospitalized Monday, which is the same number as Sunday, and the highest number of hospitalizations since the coronavirus pandemic began with the county’s first reported case on March 17.
Health officials said Wednesday that 8,121 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is the same as Sunday’s total.
Nineteen Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The last death was reported May 8.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
